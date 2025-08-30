"Needs to shut some people up", "I'm alive" - Real Madrid fans react as star man named in starting XI for clash against Mallorca

Real Madrid fans were left excited about star defender Trent Alexander-Arnold starting in their LaLiga clash against Mallorca on August 30. The Englishman was not a part of the starting XI in their last game against Real Oviedo. Xabi Alonso's starting XI against Mallorca features his regular starters, with Thibaut Courtois guarding the goal. The backline includes Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen, and Alvaro Carreras. Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni form the midfield. The attack features youngsters Franco Mastantuono and Arda Guler, alongside Vinicius Jr., who returns to the starting XI after coming off the bench last week. Kylian Mbappe is the sole striker leading the attack.Fans took to X to react to Trent Alexander-Arnold being named to the starting XI against Mallorca, with many expressing excitement to see him. One Madridista wrote:&quot;Trent has a G/A for me tonight. He needs to shut some people up.&quot;CAMPEÓN @_CAMPE0NLINKTrent has a G/A for me tonight. He needs to shut some people upFans shared similar excitement and agreed with the sentiments: clau @stargulerLINKtrent back in the lineupppppՖ @SunnyB0120LINK@MadridXtra 3-0 here we come.𝐑𝐞𝐱𝐑𝐌𝐂𝐅 @TrentAAXtraLINK@MadridXtra Trent starting 🔥🔥 pray for mallorcaFans continued to share their thoughts on the Real Madrid lineup: Gabson @Gabson161_LINKTrent bal!!! I’m alive!WolfRMFC @WolfRMFCLINKLiverpool fans who are still obsessed with Trent must be raging to see him start, they told me he lost his place in the line up 😂𝙎𝙖𝙦𝙚𝙚𝙯𝙮 @saweezoLINKnqqas told me trent lost his place in the starting xi....COME OUTSIDETrent Alexander-Arnold signed for Real Madrid as a free agent this summer, to the displeasure of many Liverpool fans. The Englishman did not feature in their starting XI in the LaLiga clash against Real Oviedo last week, raising concerns about his form. However, Alonso has made it clear that he is counting on Alexander-Arnold by naming him in the starting XI against Mallorca. Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso explains his goal with the squad ahead of the international breakReal Madrid Press Conference - LaLiga EA Sports - Source: GettyIn the pre-match press conference ahead of the clash against Mallorca, Xabi Alonso opened up about what he wants to achieve before the upcoming international break. He said (via the Real Madrid official website):&quot;We want to finish this first block of three matches, almost the last phase of our preparation, by improving. 'We took a step forward against Oviedo and we want to take another one against Mallorca, by competing, winning and performing well at home. We want people to like the team, and for us to like it too, so that we can end on a high note before the [international] break.&quot;Los Blancos' LaLiga campaign began on a high after they won their first two games against Osasuna (1-0 win) and Real Oviedo (3-0 win). They will do their best to secure three points against Mallorca, moving them closer to their goal of winning the league this time. Last season, their archrivals, Barcelona, won the league.