"Needs to be sold", "Doesn’t have a future under Ten Hag" - Manchester United fans furious with one star despite win over Aston Villa

Manchester United fans have once again come down hard on Harry Maguire following the club's EFL Cup win against Aston Villa.

The Red Devils bounced back from a one-goal deficit twice in the second half before putting the game to bed with a 4-2 scoreline at Old Trafford on Thursday (November 10). They are now through to the fourth round of the competition, where they will take on EFL Championship leaders Burnley.

Erik ten Hag made a bunch of changes to his team for the cup clash against Villa, having lost 3-1 to Unai Emery's side in the Premier League last weekend. Maguire, Martin Dubravka, Tyrell Malacia, Fred, Scott McTominay and Anthony Martial all made it into the XI.

Lisandro Martinez, David de Gea, Luke Shaw, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro were left on the bench, while Cristiano Ronaldo missed out due to illness.

While Manchester United ultimately came away with a win, fans were disappointed with club captain Maguire. Many seem to believe the Englishman's time at Old Trafford is up, with one fan writing on Twitter:

"Maguire needs to be sold, he’s just not a fit for ten Hag ball #MUFC"

Another tweeted:

"Maguire definitely doesn’t have a future under Ten Hag."

Here are some more reactions from United fans from the game against Aston Villa:

Harry Maguire didn't particularly enjoy a great game against Aston Villa, though he wasn't entirely horrible either. The Manchester United skipper completed 85% of his passes and recorded four successful duels, two clearances and a tackle.

However, he lost the ball 10 times, which seemingly infuriated some United fans.

Manchester United rally back to beat Aston Villa in thrilling second half

Manchester United struggled to cope with Aston Villa last weekend in front of a bouncing Villa Park, losing 3-1. Both teams looked much more conservative back at Old Trafford on Thursday in a first half that saw just five combined shots and only one on target.

However, the Villans came out on the front foot in the second half and scored through Ollie Watkins in the 48th minute. The Red Devils weren't behind for long, however, as Anthony Martial leveled things up just a minute later.

Villa went back in front in the 61st minute after Diogo Dalot, unfortunately, guided a Leon Bailey header into his own net. Manchester United hit back again through Marcus Rashford six minutes later.

Erik ten Hag's side took the lead in the 78th minute as Bruno Fernandes' shot took a deflection off Tyrone Mings to wrong-foot Rob Olsen in goal. Scott McTominay put the finishing touches on an entertaining second half by guiding home Alejandro Garnacho's superb ball over the top in added time.

