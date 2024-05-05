"Needs to be sold in the summer", "Football IQ of mashed potato" - Fans slam Liverpool star despite 4-2 win over Tottenham

Liverpool fans were angry with Darwin Nunez despite the Reds securing a 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, May 5.

It was such a poor evening for the substitute, who came on in the 75th minute to help the Reds cement their lead. But he could barely put a leg right throughout his 15 minutes on the pitch. All the passes he attempted (3) were inaccurate, and he also missed a big chance to score and was caught offside twice.

His impact on the game was so poor that Liverpool fans took to social media to lambast the star striker. Darwin Nunez has scored one goal in his last ten games across all appearances for the club. His 11 goals in the Premier League this season have come from 34 games, and the striker should certainly have more goals under his belt.

However, he keeps struggling in the final third, and the club's fans have now lost their patience with him, as they made clear on social media:

"Nunez needs to be sold in the summer man. 85 mil & the guy can’t even even stay onside." a fan complained

"Nunez as the football IQ of mashed potato. Absolutely useless." another fan lashed out

"Nunez was offside twice, missed a 1v1, messed up a 2v1. It is time to move on, Gakpo out of position is better," a third fan noted.

"Another season watching Nunez gonna be draining. Just put the guy out his misery," a fourth wrote.

"Big decision to make on Nunez in the summer," a fan wrote.

"One thing is very certain every time Nunez plays, he is going to miss a big scoring chance. It's just too sure. A dumb striker," another fan added.

"Let's hope d new guy work on him/work with him Better , he is NOT clinical enough," a fan complained about the Liverpool striker.

"He is really bad … his IQ as a striker is close to zero," another wrote.

Others added:

Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 at Anfield

Liverpool ran out 4-2 winners over Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League clash at Anfield, consolidating their hold on third position.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 16th minute through Mohamed Salah, as the Egyptian star powered in a header. Andy Robertson doubled the hosts' lead in the 45th minute after he buried a shot spilled by Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. The Reds went into the break 2-0 up and came back looking to further their lead in the second half.

Liverpool did just that five minutes after the restart through Cody Gakpo. The Dutchman connected with a fine Harvey Elliott cross to make it 3-0. Elliott went from provider to scorer in the 59th minute to make it 4-0.

Spurs however didn't go down without a fight and pulled one back in the 72nd minute after Brennan Johnson found Richarlison. The former Everton man then set up Son Heung-min in the 77th minute to make it 4-2. However, the two goals turned out to be mere consolations.