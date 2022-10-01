“Needs to start games”, “Klopps taking the p**s” – Liverpool fans enraged as Jurgen Klopp decides to leave out 23-year-old star from line-up for game against Brighton 

Liverpool have announced their starting XI for their Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion and fans aren't happy to see Darwin Nunez left on the bench.

The Reds resume their top-flight campaign after nearly a month at Anfield today (October 1). They are aiming to return to winning ways following a goalless draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby last month.

Jurgen Klopp has named a fairly good lineup for their seventh game of the season but fans are enraged to see Nunez not starting.

The Uruguayan was signed on a club-record £85 million transfer from Benfica this summer. However, had struggled to live up to his lofty price tag, netting only twice in six games.

He was also suspended from three league games for a red card against Crystal Palace but returned for the Merseyside derby, only to draw a blank.

Nunez didn't score in either of their UEFA Champions League games after coming off the bench, but fans wanted him to start today against the high-flying Seagulls.

Instead, the Reds have gone with Roberto Firmino as the centre-forward, with Diogo Jota joining Nunez on the bench.

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to express their frustrations and here are some of their reactions:

SWWR @SWWRLFCx @LFC We have Nunez and Jota available and we end up using Firmino… @LFC We have Nunez and Jota available and we end up using Firmino…

callum @Callum___Moran 🏻 @LFC Let’s spend £85m on a striker and never play him @LFC Let’s spend £85m on a striker and never play him 👍🏻

Antoine @Chiikk_a Darwin Nunez needs to start games.

How else does he try to fit into this system. Na wa. Fabio Carvalho is starting over Darwin? Darwin Nunez needs to start games.How else does he try to fit into this system. Na wa. Fabio Carvalho is starting over Darwin?

Liverpool's struggling campaign enters a crucial period

The Reds started their 2022-23 campaign with a 3-1 win over Manchester City in the Community Shield. However, they have since struggled to hit their peak in the season proper.

With just two wins and 10 points in seven games, Liverpool are languishing in eighth place in the Premier League table. They were also thrashed 4-1 by Napoli in the Champions League.

Key players such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson and Jordan Henderson have all been well below their best. They must kick on soon as the Reds enter a tough month.

They are scheduled to play nine games in all competitions, including six in the Premier League, with Arsenal, Manchester City and West Ham all coming up.

