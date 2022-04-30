"Needs things going through him"- Joe Cole explains why Cristiano Ronaldo may have caused Manchester United star to struggle this season

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has attributed Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes' poor form this season to Cristiano Ronaldo's presence. Fernandes was the club's talisman last season, scoring 28 goals and providing 17 assists in 58 appearances. United finished second in the Premier League and reached the UEFA Europa League final.

He has bagged only nine goals and 14 assists in 43 appearances this season. However, the Portuguese midfielder has been heavily criticised for his inconsistency and inability to make an impact against top-quality opposition. He missed a spot-kick against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last weekend, with United trailing 2-1.

The Gunners went on to win the game 3-1, all but ending the Red Devils' hopes of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions League. Cole believes the 27-year-old has lacked rhythm this season and has had a limited impact, as Ronaldo has become the focal point of attack.

"Bruno's what I like to call a high tariff player. He takes risks with the ball. He likes to be the player everything goes through, and he's a tremendous footballer with great technical ability. But I think he's struggled, like all Man United players, with the pressure on his shoulders," Cole told Coral (via Football 365).

He continued:

"The team isn't working this season. I feel like Burno operates a lot better when things are flowing through him. At the moment, obviously you've got (Cristiano) Ronaldo, and he become the pivotal point. Bruno is a rhythm player and needs things going through him, and he'll take chances."

Cole added:

"When it doesn't work, then I feel like he struggles. It highlights the other side of his game; he's not an amazing presser; he's not physically good. He's like a quarterback; he needs to be dictating the play."

Fernandes recently extended his United contract till 2026, with an option for an additional year. He should be at the heart of Erik ten Hag's revolution at Old Trafford next season.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has proven his doubters wrong in recent weeks, scoring eight goals in his last five league appearances. He's likely to have a crucial role to play under the incoming Ten Hag.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Missed a penalty, missed a big chance, at fault for one of the goals conceded and lucky not to get a red card — that was one of Bruno Fernandes' worst performances for Man Utd. Missed a penalty, missed a big chance, at fault for one of the goals conceded and lucky not to get a red card — that was one of Bruno Fernandes' worst performances for Man Utd. https://t.co/5CdGGTGEM4

Manchester United need to sign players to complement Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United vs Chelsea - Premier League

Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo last summer hoping to lead them to their first Premier League title in nearly a decade. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has enjoyed an impressive season, scoring 23 goals in 36 appearances, but United have struggled collectively.

They trail fourth-placed Arsenal by five points, having played two games more and have also been knocked out of all cup competitions.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Bruno Fernandes still has the most assists in the Champions League this season despite Man United being knocked out in the last 16 Bruno Fernandes still has the most assists in the Champions League this season despite Man United being knocked out in the last 16 🎯 https://t.co/Bpq3D0mJZi

Manchester United have secured Fernandes' long term future, while Ronaldo looks set to stay at the club till the remainder of his contract, which expires next summer. The club need to sign top-quality players to complement the duo.

The two have often been criticised for their lack of work rate and defensive work. Hence, the Premier League giants could attempt to sign a world-class defensive midfielder to track back and do the dirty work.

Edited by Bhargav