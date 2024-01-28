"Needs to understand he is a public figure" - Pundit calls out Manchester United star Marcus Rashford for 'causing problems' off the field

Pundit Micah Richards has called out Manchester United star Marcus Rashford for his disappointing attitude this season following the latest incident. The England international was left out of the squad for United's trip to face Newport County in the FA Cup on January 28.

Manchester United were once again in the news after underperforming forward Rashford was spotted partying at a club after he had missed training. He was reported to have informed the club that he felt sick and couldn't attend the training session, and he was given the day off.

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has criticized the forward for not keeping his head down. The pundit spoke to the BBC about the situation, saying that the discipline issues at the club had become more prominent under Erik ten Hag.

He said:

"Marcus [Rashford] needs to understand he is a public figure and wherever he goes there is going to be attention on him. Whether he is given a day off or whatever but then before a game he is causing more problems.

"They wanted to come to the game today and focus on it and now we are having to ask him [Erik ten Hag] what is happening off the pitch. It has not been good enough from the whole squad since Ten Hag has come to the club."

Marcus Rashford has struggled to influence matches on the pitch this season after receiving a bumper pay rise on the back of his efforts from last season. The 26-year-old has contributed four goals and two assists in 20 Premier League appearances this season, a disappointing tally.

No Marcus Rashford no problem as Manchester United edge Newport County

Manchester United went to League Two side Newport County in the FA Cup Fourth Round on Sunday, January 28. They were without Marcus Rashford, who was officially listed as unwell but emerged with a 4-2 win. The Red Devils survived a major scare against the minnows but picked up a ticket to the fifth round.

Bruno Fernandes (7') and Kobbie Mainoo (13') put Erik ten Hag's side ahead in the opening exchanges. However, Bryn Morris (36') and Will Evans (47') incredibly drew the home side level. Ten Hag's Manchester United needed two goals from Antony (68') and Rasmus Hojlund (90+4') to seal their place in the next round.

Despite a huge question mark in the shape of Marcus Rashford hanging over the squad, they managed to book their fifth-round place. Manchester United will now face Nottingham Forest or Bristol City in the next round of the competition.