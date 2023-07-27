"Negotiations collapsed, it's over" – Fabrizio Romano confirms Barcelona legend will not reunite with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Barcelona legend and Gremio star Luis Suarez will not team up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Herons are currently in the process of refreshing their squad with a number of renowned names in the ongoing summer transfer window. They have snapped up Barcelona greats Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba apart from the seven-time Ballon d'Or award winner.

Earlier this month, TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul claimed that Inter Miami were inching closer to adding Suarez to their squad. They were believed to be in contact with the Uruguayan for a number of weeks.

However, taking to Twitter, Romano confirmed that the ex-Liverpool and Barcelona striker is not set to join Gerardo Martino's side. He wrote:

"Luis Suarez will not join Inter Miami this summer. Negotiations collapsed, it's over."

Gremio coach Renato Portaluppi has also shed light on Suarez's future amid latest links with Inter Miami. He said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"The deal won't happen. Luis will stay at Gremio until December, the soap opera is over now."

Suarez, 36, joined Gremio from Uruguayan outfit Nacional on a free transfer earlier this January. He has been in good form for the Brazilian side this year, contributing 13 goals and nine assists in 2693 minutes of first-team action in 30 appearances across competitions.

A right-footed skilful centre-forward, the 137-cap Uruguay international played with Messi at Barcelona between 2014 and 2020. He relished his best stint at club level teaming up with the Argentine, registering 198 goals and 113 assists in 283 games for the La Liga outfit.

Playing alongside Messi, the Gremio striker lifted 13 trophies during his six-year stint at Camp Nou, including a treble in the 2014-15 season.

Inter Miami winger opens up on playing with ex-Barcelona & PSG attacker Lionel Messi

Following Inter Miami's 4-0 Leagues Cup win over Atlanta United at the DRV PNK Stadium on Tuesday (July 25), Robert Taylor shared his thoughts on his combination play with Lionel Messi. He said (h/t Mirror):

"I think we found spaces in behind pretty well. We had good balance whenever Leo had the ball, creates a lot of space for everyone else."

Showering praise on the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner, Taylor added:

"I think everyone sees what he does. He can truly do everything. He makes the right decision 100 percent of the time. Most of the time, he finds a teammate in space. He's the best player in the world, this is what he does regularly. It's a dream come true to play with him."

Messi, who arrived on a free transfer after departing PSG last month, has opened his new chapter at Inter Miami with a bang. He has scored three goals and laid out one assist in just 114 minutes of action so far.