Neil Warnock makes interesting new Premier League top four prediction involving Manchester United and Liverpool 

Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur are currently battling it out for a place in the top four of the Premier League table. Former England manager Neil Warnock believes the Reds and Spurs will have to fight for the fourth spot this season.

He picked league leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City to finish in the top four. Apart from that, Warnock also made a surprise choice as he picked Newcastle United to finish in the top four.

Eddie Howe's side are in the third spot at the moment with 30 points on the board from 15 games.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Warnock said:

“I think I’d put Newcastle in, me.”

Liverpool, meanwhile, are languishing in the sixth spot after a difficult start to their season. Speaking about Jurgen Klopp's side and Tottenham, Warnock said:

“It’s the first time he’s had to work for his job Jurgen [Klopp], because he’s done really well. He’s had a bad spell so it will be interesting coming this last half of the season now, with him and Spurs. [Antonio] Conte can’t do much more, They’ve just got to win something, it’s not great to watch but he’s a winner, so I’d like to see Tottenham win something.”

Warnock, however, believes Erik ten Hag will fall short of his task to secure a top-four spot for Manchester United in his first season in charge of the club. He said:

“I don’t think Man United will come fourth, but I do think he’s [Ten Hag] getting the job done. I thought it would take two or three years. You know that [Cristiano] Ronaldo has gone, I think he’s the same with the French with [Didier] Deschamps. He doesn’t want [Karim] Benzema back. I think the dressing room is right and he doesn’t want to jeopardise that now.”

United are currently fifth in the league table, three points below fourth-placed Spurs, albeit with a game in hand.

Manchester United @ManUtd



Another strong day at Carrington



#MUFC Low temperatures, high spiritsAnother strong day at Carrington Low temperatures, high spirits ✅Another strong day at Carrington 👊#MUFC

When are Manchester United and Liverpool returning to action?

Manchester United will return to action on December 21 when they take on Burnley in an EFL Cup Round of 16 at Old Trafford.

They will return to the Premier League on December 27 in a home clash against Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will take on Manchester City at the Etihad in the EFL Cup on December 22. They will make their Premier League return on Boxing Day (December 26) in an away clash against Aston Villa.

GOAL @goal Manchester United could have TWO World Cup-winning defenders in a centre-back partnership this season Manchester United could have TWO World Cup-winning defenders in a centre-back partnership this season 😅 https://t.co/JUw40P8yti

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 3709 votes