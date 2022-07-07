Neil Warnock reacts to Boris Johnson stepping down as UK Prime Minister with hilarious tweet

Legendary football manager Neil Warnock has put himself forward for another job in a hilarious tweet that he posted following Boris Johnson's resignation as UK Prime Minister.

Johnson announced his intention to step down from the most important job in British politics on July 7 following months of scandal and speculation. Rumors have already begun circulating as to who will succeed Boris Johnson in office next. Warnock, meanwhile, jokingly put forward his own name for the job.

Following confirmation of Boris Johnson's resignation, the former Crystal Palace and Leeds United boss posted a mock-up picture of himself standing outside 10 Downing Street. The caption read:

"Warnock to step in. (His wife) Sharon gives Neil permission for one last job."

The 73-year-old recently told Sky Sports that he was calling time on his illustrious managerial career that has spanned more than 40 years. Neil Warnock has earned a record eight promotions, including three to the Premier League with three sides. They include Sheffield United, Queens Park Rangers and Cardiff City.

Neil Warnock is enjoying his retirement

When Neil Warnock announced his retirement towards the end of the most recent campaign, he did not mention any ambitions of a move into politics. He stated that he was enjoying his time away from the game following his sacking by Middlesbrough in November 2021.

The veteran Sheffield-born manager said of his retirement:

"I just thought it was the right time, really, coming towards the end of the season, there's not really a job you're going to get before then. I've had a good run really. I'm enjoying things I've not done for years, I'm having a lot of time with the family, my dogs and I've taken up cycling too."

He added:

"I'm not saying the enthusiasm's gone, I've not lost that, but when I see some of my friends who are struggling health wise, there comes a time where you have to let your family enjoy a little bit more of your time, in particular my wife Sharon."

He stated that the pressure of a managerial life can make it difficult for a family as well but he's enjoying the relief now. He said:

"When you're a manager you're very selfish, you take your job home with you whether you're on a high or a low and it's very difficult for your wife and kids."

Neil Warnock added:

"It's hard to replicate the final whistle when you've won a game, there's nothing quite like that in normal life, and you have to realise you're not going to get that buzz again in that situation. But I'm doing a couple of evenings in the theatre, and I imagine I'll still be nervous before them!"

