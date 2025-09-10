"Neither do any positive", "Our weakest position" - Fans slam duo as Argentina slump to 1-0 loss in Lionel Messi's absence

Fans online have reacted to a Lionel Messi-less Argentina losing 1-0 against Ecuador on Tuesday, September 9. Right-backs Nahuel Molina and Gonzalo Montiel, in particular, faced immense criticism.

La Albiceleste traveled to the Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha in Guayaquil for their final CONMEBOL 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier. They were without Lionel Messi, who played his final competitive match for Argentina on his home soil last week against Venezuela. Since they have already qualified, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was rested for Tuesday's clash.

Nicolas Otamendi was sent off for the visitors in the 31st minute. Enner Valencia scored for Ecuador in the 13th minute of first-half stoppage time. Moises Caicedo was then sent off for the hosts in the 50th minute, but they held on to their 1-0 lead.

Gonzalo Montiel started at right-back for La Albiceleste. He made one clearance, one shot, won 2/2 duels, and completed 26/31 passes (as per SofaScore). He was replaced in the 68th minute by Nahuel Molina. The latter won 0/2 duels, completed 19/20 passes, including two key passes, and made zero clearances or blocks.

Fans online slammed the duo for their performances, as one Argentina fanpage wrote:

"Doesn't matter who plays between Molina and Montiel, neither do any positive for the team. Something needs to be done on the right back situation, new face is needed."

Another fan commented,

"RB by far is our weakest position. And they are the ones that will be covering Messi."

Some other reactions are:

The Lionel Messi-led side finished atop the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers table, nine points above second-placed Ecuador.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni opens up on Lionel Messi's future

In his pre-match press conference before the Ecuador game, Lionel Scaloni was asked if Lionel Messi would play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He answered (h/t All About Argentina on X):

"Will Messi play the World Cup? He’s going to make the decision calmly, taking his time, as he deserves. We should leave him in peace, and whatever he decides will be fine.”

Lionel Messi appeared to make his final competitive appearance for Argentina on September 4 against Venezuela. He scored a brace as they won 3-0.

Now, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winners only have friendly clashes before the Mundial next year. Reports suggest that the tournament will mark the 38-year-old's final appearance for his national side. However, there has been no confirmation on it from the Inter Miami star himself.

