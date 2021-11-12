"Neither is probably the right choice" - Steve McManaman explains why Zinedine Zidane and Brendan Rodgers won't be right fits for Manchester United, predicts who next manager could be

Football expert Steve McManaman has stated that it will not surprise him if Manchester United decide to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager.

McManaman believes Pochettino would be a perfect fit for the Red Devils as he already possesses a wealth of Premier League experience.

the 49-year-old said:

“Pressure remains on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Saturday’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City. It wouldn’t surprise me if Manchester United went back and got Mauricio Pochettino."

“Anyone who works at Paris Saint-Germain for a couple of years has normally had enough of it! And Poch would probably be the man because of his knowledge and experience of England and the Premier League.”

The former Real Madrid star also explained why Brendan Rodgers and Zinedine Zidane aren't the ideal candidates for the Manchester United job:

“Zinedine Zidane and Brendan Rodgers have been heavily touted to replace Solskjaer but neither is probably the right choice. I can’t see Brendan going there. I think he’s got the credentials, yes, but I think his history with Liverpool would be too much for everybody."

“I haven’t spoken to Zizou in a while but I don’t think he speaks English and I don’t know whether it’s a job that would appeal to him."

“Brendan and Zizou are more than capable and they’ve got better CVs than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But Ole knows Man United and it looks as if the club are going to stick with him, certainly for the foreseeable future.”

Manchester United have no plans to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just yet

Despite their poor run of form in the Premier League, Manchester United currently have no plans to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer just yet.

Manchester United have been below-par for the past couple of months. The Red Devils have picked up just one win from their previous six league matches. They have lost to the likes of Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City while only picking up a point against Everton.

Manchester United's performances against Liverpool and Manchester City were particularly damaging for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils lost both games at Old Trafford by an aggregate score of 0-7.

Various candidates have been named as potential replacements for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Some of the names linked include Ralf Rangnick, Mauricio Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers.

Fabrizio Romano



Three days after derby defeat, there are still no contacts between Manchester United board and other managers. No talks.

