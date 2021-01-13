Nemanja Matic believes Manchester United are ready for the 'biggest derby' against Liverpool

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is confident his side are ready to challenge for the Premier League title and wants them to prove it against Liverpool on Sunday.

Manchester United moved to the top of the league table on Tuesday with a 1-0 win over Burnley, thanks to a second-half volley from Paul Pogba.

United's latest away win sees them go three points clear of arch-rivals Liverpool at the summit.

The Red Devils face Liverpool in a top of the table clash at Anfield on Sunday, and Matic is relishing the chance to go up against the reigning champions.

"I think this kind of win shows that we are ready to compete for the title. I'm happy for the team performance and spirit and let's see Sunday against Liverpool. It's the biggest derby in England and we go there to compete with them and see where we are against one of the best teams in the league. I think we are ready," Matic told MUTV.

"We played 17 games [and] we are top of the table. That shows something. We didn't play five or six games and you can say maybe it's lucky. But, after 17 games, definitely it is not lucky, definitely there is quality."

Nemanja Matic:

"We [Manchester United] take one game at a time. For us this game against Burnley was a final and the next game against Liverpool will be the same."

Nemanja Matic urges Manchester United to remain calm and refrain from complacency

Manchester United are on a terrific run of form that has seen them win five of their last six games in the Premier League.

The Red Devils had a poor start to their league campaign but have found another gear in recent months, and have become a model of consistency under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, Nemanja Matic warned his team-mates against complacency and urged them to maintain the same level of performance.

"But we cannot relax, we need to be concentrated until the end, to go game by game. In football, the next one is always important, the next one is the biggest final, and we will see," Matic said.

United were beaten 2-0 on their previous visit to Anfield last season, and were left 27 points behind Liverpool following the defeat.

A victory on Sunday would see them go six points ahead of Jurgen Klopp's side at the top of the table.

Nemanja Matic:

"It was exactly what we expected. We [Manchester United] did a great job and we earned all three points. We're leading the standings and we're happy. We're in our place."

Victory over the favorites to win the Premier League title this season would see Manchester United lay down a serious marker.

The Old Trafford outfit's record against 'Big Six' opposition under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been impressive, and they will be hoping to turn up once again in the big game on Sunday.