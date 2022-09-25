“What people are doing to him, it is a disaster" - Ex-Manchester United midfielder lashes out at Harry Maguire's critics 

Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has slammed Harry Maguire's critics following his underwhelming start to the 2022-23 season.

Matic believes that the hatred towards his former Manchester United teammate has gone beyond the limit and needs to be stopped. The Serbian midfielder was quoted stating via The Times:

“What people are doing to him, it is a disaster. Everything has to have limits and some of these people writing on social media, they don’t have their own lives so they just have to write bad things about someone else.”

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Harry Maguire says the stories about him are for clicks 🗣️ Harry Maguire says the stories about him are for clicks 🗣️ https://t.co/8LkzuvhAeA

Maguire's spot in England's squad has come under scrutiny following the Three Lions' defeat to Italy in the UEFA Nations League. Their 1-0 defeat at the San Siro saw them get relegated from League A after picking up just two points from their five games. Such a situation so close to the World Cup isn't helping anyone.

Harry Maguire has lost his place in the starting XI at Manchester United

The 2022-23 season hasn't gone off to the best of starts for Maguire. Following United's poor performance in every game he has featured in this season, Maguire has lost his place in the starting XI this season under new manager Erik ten Hag.

He started the season in the starting XI, played twice in games that United lost to Brighton & Hove Albion (2-1) and Brentford (4-0). Since then he has been dropped for Raphael Varane in the starting XI and the team's form has changed for the better.

It is also worth mentioning that the former Leicester City defender was also part of Manchester United's starting XI, which went on to lose 1-0 to Real Sociedad at Old Trafford in the UEFA Europa League.

Ever since Maguire's demotion to the bench, the Red Devils have picked up form. Erik ten Hag's side have gone on to win four consecutive games in the Premier League since dropping the England star.

They even secured a 3-1 win over league leaders Arsenal at Old Trafford earlier this month.

UtdDistrict 🔰 @UtdDistrict 🗣 Nemanja Matic: "What people are doing to him [Maguire], it is a disaster. Everything has to have limits and some of these people writing on social media, they don’t have their own lives so they just have to write bad things about someone else." [ @TimesSport 🗣 Nemanja Matic: "What people are doing to him [Maguire], it is a disaster. Everything has to have limits and some of these people writing on social media, they don’t have their own lives so they just have to write bad things about someone else." [@TimesSport]

Maguire was bound to lose his place in the starting XI this season when the Red Devils spent around £57 million this summer to sign Ten Hag's former player at Ajax, Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez.

Martinez has made an excellent start to life in the Premier League and was awarded the club's player of the month award for August due to his performances.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far