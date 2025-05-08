“Netflix season 21 is on its way” - Patrice Evra mocks Arsenal after Champions League exit in viral video, Rio Ferdinand reacts

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has reacted after Patrice Evra mocked Arsenal after they were knocked out of the Champions League. The former full-back watched as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) overpowered the Gunners, before laughing about it in a video on social media.
Evra notably won the Champions League back in 2008 with Manchester United, and he did not hold back in his critique. The former French international had previously joked about how watching the Gunners play was similar to watching Netflix. He said about the fans (via GiveMeSport):
“They believe in anything. I even said ‘I’m not sure I would do business with an Arsenal fan because they will promise you a lot of things'. We talk about Netflix, I think Netflix season 21 is on its way – I think they’ve started recording. But it’s you guys!”
He continued later on in his video:
“It’s always said the same story. So I’m sorry, it’s not like I’m trying to create the buzz with you guys, but I love you. Let’s get ready for the next season and I hope, for you, that Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur or Chelsea don’t win a trophy this year.”
Rio Ferdinand, who also won the Champions League alongside Evra, responded with laughing emojis to the former full-back's post on social media. The defender was not available for his usual commentary on TNT Sports, but he shared in the fun in Evra's comment section.
Arsenal crash out of UCL semi-finals
Arsenal have been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals by PSG, who beat them 3-1 on aggregate. In the first minute, an early strike from Ousmane Dembele was enough to seal the win for the Parisians at the Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners had high hopes for a remontada in the second leg at the Parc des Princes yesterday (May 7). Although they did score through Bukayo Saka, it was a late consolation in the 76th minute. The Parisians already scored to put the game well under control, with Fabian Ruiz powering his effort into the net on 27 minutes.
Achraf Hakimi made it 3-0 on aggregate in the 74th minute, as PSG assaulted Arsenal on the counter-attack. After the game, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta insisted that they had been better than the Parisians, telling the press (via talkSPORT):
"100 percent I don't think there's been a better team [than Arsenal] in the competition so from what I have seen, but we are out."
However, PSG boss Luis Enrique disagreed with the notion. The tactician explained that scoring goals is the "most important thing in football", and the Parisians had done exactly that to enter the Champions League final.