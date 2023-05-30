Netherlands footballer prosecuted for importing more than 1300 kilos of cocaine - Reports

Dutch footballer Quincy Promes is being prosecuted on charges of importing over 1300 kilos of cocaine. The country's Public Prosecution Service has confirmed the fact after reports were published by the daily newspaper Het Parool regarding the situation.

The Public Prosecution Service claimed that there were two batches of drugs intercepted in 2020 in the port city of Antwerp. The batches were 650 kilos and 713 kilos each. Netherlands' National Drug Monitor believes that the contraband would have sold for around €75 million on the streets of Amsterdam.

Promes was already suspected to be a part of a criminal organisation and was believed to be involved in drug trafficking. The former Ajax and Sevilla winger currently plays for Spartak Moscow in Russia and his pre-trial hearing has been set for Monday.

The 31-year-old is also involved in a case of aggravated assault. Reports suggest that he stabbed his cousin in the knee at a family event in July 2020. He was also charged with attempted manslaughter over the same event, but that charge was left unproven. The case was reopened last March and its investigation will also continue on Monday.

Promes burst onto the scene at Spartak Moscow, scoring 59 goals in 115 appearances for the Russian side before securing a €20 million move to Sevilla in 2018. He spent a single season in Spain before moving to Ajax in a deal worth close to €16 million.

He has played for multiple levels of the Netherlands' youth side. He has made 50 appearances for the senior squad, scoring seven goals.

Netherlands announce 26-man squad for Nations League finals

Koeman has named his side for the upcoming Nations League clashes

The Netherlands have named their 26-man team for the upcoming Nations League Finals. Manager Ronald Koeman has handed a debut call-up to AZ Alkmaar midfielder Tijjani Reijnders as the Oranje prepare to face Croatia in the semi-finals of the event.

In a statement released by the Dutch football association, Koeman said:

“As we are at the end of the season, it is difficult to call up players at the last minute. That’s why we chose to invite 26 players. That gives us the opportunity to deal with any personnel problems,” Koeman said in a statement released by the Dutch football association.

The Netherlands are the hosts of the tournament. They will face Croatia in the semifinals in Rotterdam on June 14, while Spain will face Italy a day later in the other semifinal in Enschede. The finals and the third-place playoffs will be held on June 18.

The Oranje will be looking to add to their strong World Cup campaign. They took eventual champions Argentina to penalties in the quarter-final stage, scoring two late goals in regular time to send it to extra time.

