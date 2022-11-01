“Never been absolutely prolific”, “Not going to be there for another four, five years” - Michael Owen names 3 Manchester United stars Erik ten Hag cannot solely rely on 

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen has explained why the club can't rely on Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, and Anthony Martial.

The Red Devils are currently fifth in the Premier League with seven wins, two draws, and three defeats in 12 fixtures.

Erik ten Hag's side have scored the joint-lowest number of goals out of the top six with 17 alongside sixth-placed Chelsea.

The aforementioned trio have all netted, with Rashford managing four in 12 league appearances, Ronaldo bagging just one in nine, and Martial hitting two in three.

However, it is not just the lack of goals that Owen has cited as a problem for Manchester United in relying on the forwards.

He told AceOdds (via Metro):

“Cristiano Ronaldo obviously isn’t getting any younger and is not going to be there for another four, five years. You never know, it might be his last season."

Ronaldo, 37, had pushed for a departure in the summer but remained at Old Trafford.

He has played more of a reserve role under Ten Hag, starting just three of his nine league appearances.

Owen continued,

“So from that point of view, you do wonder where goals will come from. Marcus Rashford has always been a goalscorer but never been absolutely prolific."

Rashford is United's current top goalscorer but is not by trade a centre-forward as he if often used on the left flank.

His highest scoring season for the Red Devils came in the 2019/20 campaign, when he managed 17 goals in 31 league appearances.

Owen then assessed Martial, who has suffered three separate injuries at the start of the season which has seen him miss 15 fixtures in all competitions.

“Martial has had lots of chances over time. He’s never been really prolific and scored into the twenties, let’s say."

Owen concluded:

"So I think in terms of scoring goals, that’s where Manchester United will have to address it at some point."

Ronaldo is in the worst percentile in Europe.



Ronaldo 7.28

Rashford 14.92

Martial 13.54

Bruno 15.70



Still being 'told' " #CR7𓃵 does press." So here's the official numbers: the average Pressures in the top 5 leagues is 15.83.

Ronaldo is in the worst percentile in Europe.

Ronaldo 7.28

Rashford 14.92

Martial 13.54

Bruno 15.70

This is why Ten Hag doesn't want to play him.

Manchester United are interested in PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo

Gakpo has been in superb form

According to Diario SPORT, Manchester United are in a race with Barcelona to sign PSV forward Gakpo, 23.

The Dutch attacker has been in scintillating form, bagging 13 goals and contributing 16 assists in 22 appearances across competitions.

He sits only behind Manchester City striker Erling Haaland for the highest number of goal contributions throughout Europe.

The Red Devils were keen on signing Gakpo in the summer but instead lured Antony from Ajax to Old Trafford for £85.5 million.

However, as Gakpo's impressive form continues, his stock rises and with that United are continuing to keep tabs on his situation.

He has four years left on his contract at the Philips Arena but reportedly may be available for just £26 million with PSV in need of funds.

