"Never doubting him", "Responded to all his critics" - Fans hail Barcelona star as he shines in 3-0 win over Getafe in LaLiga clash

Barcelona fans online were left impressed by Dani Olmo's performance in their 3-0 win over Getafe in LaLiga on September 21. Olmo scored once and assisted another in the match, and was one of the most impactful players on the pitch.
Barcelona established a comfortable lead over Getafe within the first 35 minutes of the match, as Ferran Torres scored twice (15' and 34'). The first goal was set up by Dani Olmo with a backheel assist. In the second half, Olmo added to his impact by finding the back of the net (62'), sealing a 3-0 win for the Catalans. In 90 minutes of gameplay, the Spaniard also recorded three key passes and created one big chance, while maintaining 81% passing accuracy.
Fans took to X to react to Dani Olmo's performance, with many considering him among the best players in the squad. One X user wrote:
"I am never doubting olmo."
Fans continued to share their thoughts on Olmo's performance vs Getafe:
Fans continued to share their thoughts on the match and highlighted Olmo's impact:
Barcelona star Dani Olmo explains the importance of their early lead vs. Getafe in LaLiga
In the post-match press conference, Barcelona star Dani Olmo explained why it was important to score an early goal against Getafe. The Catalans scored twice within the first 35 minutes to establish a strong lead over the opponents. Olmo, who scored the final goal of the night, said (via Barca Universal):
"Yes, it was important to score an early goal. They have clear ideas and play strongly, and if you don't score against them quickly, the match can become complicated."
Apart from Olmo's performance, notable difference makers in the game were Ferran Torres and Pedri. Hansi Flick took a risk tonight by playing Torres on the left wing, although he usually excels in the striker role, as a possible replacement for Robert Lewandowski.
However, Torres adjusted well to the position and made it to the scoresheet twice. With Lamine Yamal out due to injuries, Flick could try out some more combinations in the starting XI to make sure the squad is prepared for games, even if Yamal is not available.
Marcus Rashford remains another strong option in the attack, as he continued to make an impact by assisting Olmo tonight, despite coming off the bench. The Englishman scored a brace against Newcastle United in the UCL for Barcelona this week, but Flick rested him against Getafe.