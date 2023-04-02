"Never fails to surprise me", "What is Carlo cooking?" - Real Madrid fans react as Carlo Ancelotti names attacking XI for Real Valladolid game

Real Madrid fans have been left surprised by the starting lineup for the club's La Liga clash against Real Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, April 1.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has named an attacking lineup that appears to be set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Thibaut Courtois starts in goal, with Lucas Vazquez, Eder Militao, David Alaba, and Eduardo Camavinga in defense.

Toni Kroos and Aurelien Tchouameni start in midfield, with Marco Asensio and Vincius Jr. on the wings. Youngster Rodrygo Goes is expected to play behind striker Karim Benzema.

Some Real Madrid fans were pleasantly surprised to see such an attacking lineup and took to Twitter to share their reaction. One fan wrote:

"What is Carlo cooking ??????"

Another fan tweeted:

"Carlo never fails to surprise me"

Here are some more reactions from fans after the announcement of Los Blancos' lineup against Real Valladolid:

Real Madrid come into the game on the back of a disappointing 2-1 defeat against arch-rivals Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou in La Liga. They trail league leaders Barca by 15 points but can reduce it to 12 points with a win against Real Valladolid.

Valladolid, meanwhile, have won just one of their previous five league games. They are 16th in the table, just one point above the relegation zone.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on rumors of an exit

Carlo Ancelotti, who returned to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021 and led them to the La Liga and UEFA Champions League trophies last season, has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid in the summer.

This season, however, things have not gone according to plan. He lost the Supercopa de Espana final against Barcelona and the La Liga title seems unattainable.

Speaking about rumors of his potential exit ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Valladolid, Ancelotti said (via Madrid Universal):

“I’m not surprised that there are these rumours. It doesn’t affect me, it doesn’t worry me. I’m just focused on fulfilling my duties with this club and with this team. I’m still here until Real Madrid allow me to stay here. I’m very well and I feel the affection of the president, the fans and the players. We have two months ahead of us and then hopefully we can continue.”

Ancelotti has been heavily linked with a move to the Brazilian national side. Speaking about those rumors, the Italian said:

“The reality is that the Brazilian national team wants me and I love it and I’m very excited about it, but then I have to respect the contract I have and I want to fulfil it.”

Brazil parted ways with Tite following their exit from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the quarterfinals.

