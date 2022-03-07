"Never far off the mark" - Alex McLeish says Manchester United should trust the judgement of Sir Alex Ferguson regarding managerial target

Scottish great Alex McLeish believes Manchester United should trust the judgment of their iconic former manager Sir Alex Ferguson and appoint Carlo Ancelotti as their next manager.

McLeish believes that Ancelotti could be the man to turn around the fortunes of the Red Devils. It has been reported that Manchester United are looking to finalize their permanent manager as soon as possible.

Reports claim that Ferguson wants his former club to bring in serial winner Ancelotti to the Theater of Dreams. McLeish believes that the Red Devils should listen to arguably the greatest manager of all time.

The 63-year-old believes the problem at Old Trafford United lies in their recruitment rather than their managers. He believes the duo of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are reaping the rewards of signing the right players, which has not been the case at Manchester United.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has emerged as a surprise candidate to become the next Manchester United boss.



“It depends on the players you’ve got,” McLeish told Football Insider.

“Ancelotti will be aware of that. The players make a manager. Yes, managers have methods and ways of dealing with players but the quality of player is imperative.

“People who are doing their research and who are finding the players, they have to be accountable as well. The recruitment is the biggest challenge for me. That is something [Pep] Guardiola and [Jurgen] Klopp have been great at."

McLeish insists that Ancelotti has always delivered when he has had the right players at his disposal. The Scotsman has also urged the Premier League giants to listen to their managerial great Ferguson as he is 'never far off the mark'.

“If Ancelotti has the right players, he has proven that he is a top coach," the former Rangers manager added.

"Nothing shows up a manager more than when players are not at the level they should be. It becomes apparent very quickly at clubs like Manchester United. I’ve read that Sir Alex Ferguson has recommended Ancelotti. That guy is never far off the mark.”

Manchester United must make the right managerial decision in the summer

Manchester United are believed to be looking at a host of managers to take over from interim boss Ralf Rangnick, with the German set to take up a consultancy role.

Erik ten Hag, Mauricio Pochettino, Brendan Rodgers and Luis Enrique have all been linked with the Old Trafford hot-seat along with Ancelotti.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Erik Ten Hag has been contacted by Manchester United to find out about his situation [ @JonathanShrager Erik Ten Hag has been contacted by Manchester United to find out about his situation [@JonathanShrager] https://t.co/hVDelAz1nJ

Ancelotti is certainly one of the greatest managers of the modern era and arguably of all time, but there is a general consensus that he is not the same tactician as he used to be.

The 20-time champions of England have a huge decision to make and it could potentially decide the future of the club.

