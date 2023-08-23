“Never give up” - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as Al-Nassr secure Asian Champions League group stage berth

Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to celebrate Al-Nassr's qualification to the Asian Champions League group stage. They defeated UAE's Shabab Al Ahli 4-2 in the play-offs to secure a spot in the competition's group stage for the ongoing season.

Though Ronaldo himself failed to get on the scoresheet, Talisca scored twice, while Sultan Al-Ghannam and Marcelo Brozovic chipped in with one goal each for the Saudi Arabian side. Yahya Al-Ghassani scored Al Ahli's both goals in the encounter, which was played at the KSU Stadium in Riyadh.

Al Nassr were trailing 2-1 with just over two minutes left in regulation time. But they equalized in the 88th minute through Al-Ghannam before Talisca and Brozovic's strikes in the injury time gave them a resounding win.

After the game, the Portuguese icon took to his social media account to celebrate the win. Cristiano Ronaldo wrote in the caption:

"Difficult game, but important win to qualify for the Asian Champions League! Always believe to the end! Never give up!"

Here's the post:

This was Ronaldo's first outing in Asia's premier club football tournament.

Earlier this month, the Portuguese won his first trophy with Al Nassr after joining them in December last year. He scored six times in as many Arab Club Champions Cup matches, including twice in the final, to help his side to the title.

How have Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr fared so far in the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League?

Ronaldo and his club Al Nassr have had a disastrous start to the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League season. The side have played two league matches so far and both have resulted in defeats.

Their opening match was against Al-Ettifaq, with Ronaldo not in the squad, on Monday, August 14. Al Nassr ended up losing the encounter 2-1, which saw Sadio Mane score his first league goal for the club.

The former Real Madrid forward started their second league match of the season, which was against Al-Taawoun. However, he couldn't get on the scoresheet, nor was he able to help any of his teammates get a goal. Al Nassr lost the match 2-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side are currently one of just four sides who have failed to open their account in the Saudi Pro League this season.