"Never going to be Cristiano Ronaldo" - Spanish media react to Real Madrid superstar's showing in UCL loss to Arsenal

Several Spanish journalists have blasted Real Madrid attacker Kylian Mbappe, claiming he will never be Cristiano Ronaldo, after his poor performance against Arsenal. Los Blancos suffered a 2-1 loss in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash at the Santiago Bernabeu (April 16), losing 5-1 on aggregate.

After failing to make an impact during Real Madrid's 3-0 loss against Arsenal in the first leg, many fans expected Kylian Mbappe to step up in the reverse fixture. However, the Frenchman was unable to register a goal contribution, with Vinicius Junior scoring in the second half. Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli were on target for the Gunners.

Mbappe led the line for 70 minutes, creating two chances for his side. However, he landed none of his two attempted shots on target and delivered zero crosses from two attempts. His performance was a far cry from that of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was renowned for his heroic Champions League performances in crucial situations at Real Madrid.

On Cadena SER's radio program El Larguero, journalist Tomas Roncero said (via GOAL):

"We thought Mbappe was coming to establish what he already was in Paris, the player who won a World Cup and almost another with France, and boy, apart from the day at City when he scored a hat-trick... It's not that he doesn't try, it's that I don't see him as decisive."

He added:

"You can see him anxious. People have wanted to see in Mbappe a new Cristiano and he is light years ahead. Cristiano is one of a kind. Whoever thought that Mbappe is the new Cristiano should forget it, and not in a negative way, it's because Cristiano was at such a wild level that it's foolish."

"We have to ask Mbappe to be more unbalanced, but he hasn't pulled out the top hat from the City game again. Today, instead of vindicating himself after [the Alaves game], he left [the pitch] injured. People are telling him that we need him."

While being substituted for Brahim Diaz, the Real Madrid faithful opted to whistle Mbappe due to his performance. Julio Pulido noticed this and added:

"These whistles are on Kylian Mbappe's payroll. When you sign for Madrid and you are theoretically the best footballer in the world, on days like today the public looks at you. And what they want is for you to do your part to turn this tie around."

"If they see that you have not collaborated to achieve this, they whistle you. Mbappe is never going to be Cristiano Ronaldo. He has to give an account of Mbappe, he is something else: he does not have, and will not have, the leadership or the character of Cristiano."

Since joining Los Blancos last summer from PSG, Mbappe has done well across the season to date, garnering 32 goals and four assists in 49 appearances across all competitions.

"The comparison between Mbappe is not with Cristiano Ronaldo" - Spanish journalist believes Real Madrid are struggling because Kylian Mbappe has failed to take over from 24-year-old star

Spanish journalist Antonio Romero has refused to compare Kylian Mbappe with Cristiano Ronaldo following Real Madrid's Champions League loss to Arsenal. Instead, he reckons Mbappe's failure to lead the line effectively over Vinicius Junior, amid the latter's struggles, has negatively impacted the club.

From the aforementioned source, Romero stated:

"The comparison between Mbappe is not with Cristiano. The comparison between Mbappe this year is with Vinicius and Madrid has lost out. Madrid's spearhead was Vinicius, this year it had to be Mbappe, and until now Real Madrid is losing because Vini is not Vini nor has Mbappe taken over from him."

He continued:

"Comparing him with Cristiano is outrageous. That said, I think it's outrageous to question Mbappe's signing. With Mbappe, more people have to come, but right now you can't compare him with Cristiano or [Karim] Benzema."

Vinicius Jr. was integral to Real Madrid's treble-winning season last year. However, he has struggled to have the same impact this season in front of goal, scoring 20 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions.

