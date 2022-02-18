"Never going to happen" - Roy Keane explains why he wouldn't get Manchester United job

Roy Keane has explained why he will never become the manager at Manchester United.

In a more than decade-long career at the club, he made over 450 appearances across competitions, bagging 51 goals and two assists. He won seven Premier League and a UEFA Champions League title at the club.

However, when asked if he would consider taking over at Old Trafford, the former Manchester United captain said:

“That’s never going to happen. My CV wouldn’t warrant it - it’s as simple as that, The Man Utd job is a tough job.”

Keane was recently in contention to become the boss at Sunderland. However, the deal did not work out between the two parties. When asked by Gary Neville, on his show The Overlap Live about what went wrong, Keane replied:

"As usual it came down to money! There’s always offers of work, but the deal just didn’t fall into place. There’s lots of pitfalls as an ex-player, but you’ve got to keep yourself busy. But everything has got to be right, the contract and the challenge. I’ve spoke to a lot of clubs, but they’ve not been the right fit.”

Keane went on to reflect on his previous Sunderland spell, where he helped the club gain promotion back to the Premier League. He also spoke about his spell at Ipswich Town and his desire to return to management.

“I did ok at Sunderland; it wasn’t easy at Ipswich, but I’d like to get back into management. But there’s some brilliant managers out there, and it’s not easy. But if I don’t get another chance, then it’s not the end of the world.”

Asked if he would be open to a job outside England, Keane said:

“Going abroad would be difficult, but you’ve got to be open-minded about it.”

Manchester United are struggling this season

The Red Devils are no longer the fearsome club that once ruled England. Their decline over the last few years has been disappointing.

Many fans thought the club would challenge for the Premier League title this season after finishing second last term. The club added Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, giving fans hope that the club would get back to the top of the pyramid again.

However, it has turned out to be an abysmal season for United. Players have failed to gel, and former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November last year.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick is struggling to get them firing consistently. Manchester United are already out of both domestic cup competitions. They are 20 points behind league leaders Manchester City, so the UEFA Champions League remains their only hope of ending their five-year trophy drought.

