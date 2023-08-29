"Never imagined that I'd be his teammate so soon" - Inter Miami star opens up on playing alongside 'incredible' Lionel Messi

Inter Miami attacker Facundo Farias has lifted the lid on what it is like to be teammates with Lionel Messi. He also was lyrical about the Argentinian icon's humility.

Messi, 36, joined Inter Miami on a free transfer last month after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain ended. 14 days after the superstar's arrival, the Major League Soccer club announced the signing of Farias from Argentinian club CA Colon for around €5 million.

Like most other Argentine players, Farias, who hails from Santa Fe, grew up idolizing Messi. The 21-year-old attacker even had a rare chance to take a picture with La Pulga and get a signed jersey from him when he was still at Colon in March.

"The best ever! Thank you world champion!" Facundo Farias captioned a photo alongside Lionel Messi on Instagram.

Farias has now confessed that he cannot believe that he is sharing the dressing room with Messi three months after that meeting. He hailed the former Barcelona superstar's qualities on and off the pitch and stressed the need for him to make the most of the chance to play with him. The Inter Miami attacker told The Miami Herald:

"I never imagined then that I would be his (Lionel Messi's) teammate so soon. I must take advantage of this opportunity. He is not only a great player, but an incredible person. He is humble, especially how he helps the youngest players. Sergio (Busquets), Jordi (Alba), and Josef (Martinez), too."

Farias' only two appearances for Inter Miami have come in the US Open Cup and the MLS. He played 62 minutes alongside Messi after coming on as a second-half substitute in the team's penalty win over FC Cincinnati in the cup. The attacker was among those who converted their spot-kicks for the Herons in the shootout.

The youngster earned his first start for Miami in their MLS clash against New York Red Bulls over the weekend. He shared the pitch with Messi for 12 minutes between the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner coming as a substitute and him being replaced.

How did Lionel Messi fare in his last Inter Miami game?

Lionel Messi was left out of Inter Miami's starting lineup to face New York Red Bulls on Saturday (August 26). Herons boss Gerardo Martino decided to leave him on the bench, as the superstar started seven games for the team in the space of one month. He, nevertheless, dazzled for the side, scoring in their 2-0 win.

The left-footed maestro went into the game on red-hot form, having bagged 10 goals and three assists in eight games for Miami. He continued his goalscoring form on his MLS debut, netting for the side in the 89th minute. He played a stunning one-two with Benjamin Cremaschi before tapping the ball into the net.

Lionel Messi registered 23 touches of the ball but was only dispossessed once. The former Barcelona superstar also completed 12 passes, including two long balls, with 67% accuracy. It included three passes into the final third, but none of them led to goalscoring chances.