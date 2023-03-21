"Never knew he vibed with Ronaldo" - Fans pay tribute to Emmanuel Adebayor after his retirement as video of his Real Madrid stint goes viral

Football fans are paying tribute to Emmanuel Adebayor following his retirement as a clip of his stint at Real Madrid while playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo has gone viral.

Fans will be forgiven for forgetting Adebayor's spell with Los Blancos. The former Togolese international striker spent half a season on loan at the Santiago Bernabeu in the 2010-11 campaign. He managed eight goals in 22 games across competitions while on loan from Manchester City.

Adebayor was a journeyman, making a name for himself in the Premier League with Arsenal. He scored 62 goals and provided 19 assists in 142 games for the Gunners.

However, the prolific striker's career wasn't without controversy. He left Arsenal in 2009 to join City for £25 million following the Sheikh Mansour takeover. Two months later, he drew the ire of Gunners fans by running the length of the pitch at the Etihad to celebrate a goal against the north London giants.

Nevertheless, there's no disputing that Adebayor will go down as one of the top players to have graced the game. He also had spells with Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, AS Monaco, and most recently Togolese outfit AC Semassi FC.

Adebayor has called time on his career at the age of 39. He perhaps deserved to end his career with more silverware, winning just the Copa del Rey with Real Madrid in 2011. He was named Togo's Player of the Year for five straight years (2005-09).

A clip of Adebayor in action for Madrid and dancing with Cristiano Ronaldo has gone viral on Twitter. One fan didn't realise Adebayor spent so much time playing with the iconic Ronaldo:

"I never knew he vibed with Ronaldo as much as he did (laughing faces)."

Here's how Twitter paid tribute to the former Arsenal and Manchester City frontman bringing his career to an end:

