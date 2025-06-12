  • home icon
  • "Never picked up a racket up in your life" - Current and ex-Manchester United stars mock Marcus Rashford as he posts pic of padel game

By Ezekiel Olamide
Modified Jun 12, 2025 19:26 GMT
Manchester City FC v Aston Villa FC - Premier League - Source: Getty
Marcus Rashford has found himself at the center of some friendly ribbing from both current and former Manchester United players after sharing a photo of himself on a Padel court.

Rashford is enjoying his offseason break during the summer hiatus in club football. The English international recently took to Instagram to post a photo of himself holding a padel racket in a court, and captioned it:

“Padel time 😁”
It didn’t take long for familiar faces from the Manchester United camp to jump into the comments and have some fun at Rashford’s expense. Among them was former Red Devils goalkeeper David de Gea, who responded with a cheeky jab, writing:

“You've never picked up a racket in your life bro 😂😂”

Former United forward Anthony Martial, who currently plays at AEK Athens, joined the teasing, writing under De Gea’s comment:

“Just for the picture”

Even current club captain Bruno Fernandes couldn’t resist joining the fun. Tagging rising star Kobbie Mainoo, Fernandes asked:

“@Kobbie, you think he can beat us?”

Mainoo responded:

“negative.”
Marcus Rashford’s future at Manchester United hangs in the balance. After a somewhat poor start to the 2024-25 campaign, the 27-year-old hoped to find his lost form after United appointed Ruben Amorim as head coach in November.

However, things will only go sour between the pair, and Rashford consequently found game time hard to come by. He left Manchester United temporarily in the January transfer window for Aston Villa, where he seemed to have found his form.

His loan deal at the Birmingham-based club will expire at the end of this month, and he could return to Old Trafford if no club makes a bid for him. He has been linked with a move to Barcelona over the past few months.

Marcus Rashford responds to “every pre-season” swipe after posting training clip amid Manchester United uncertainty

Marcus Rashford gave a calm and measured response to an online critic who took a jibe at him after sharing a training video. The out-of-favor forward posted a shot clip on his Instagram doing cardio work, running and jumping, as he hopes to continue with his newfound form. He captioned the video with "Feeling better again", alongside a grinning emoji.

However, a naysayer responded to the post on X (formerly Twitter) writing:

“Every pre- season he does these photo shoots but then goes to see boxing matches half way round the world days before important matches! Makes no sense if you are feeling good 1 month before the season starts.”
In response, Rashford wrote:

“"I'm feeling good because I'm now injury free, pal."

It remains to be seen if Marcus Rashford will find his place back in Ruben Amorim’s squad.

Edited by Aditya Singh
