"Never plays 90 minutes" - Liverpool legend Steve Nicol claims 4 players have no future under Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool great Steve Nicol has stated that Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Joe Gomez have reached the end of their respective stints at Anfield under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Henderson, 32, has been a central figure in Liverpool's resurgence under Klopp, captaining the side to seven trophies in the process. However, he has witnessed a fall in his level in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign, registering just one assist in 20 matches across all competitions.

Meanwhile, both Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain are expected to depart the Reds on free transfers in the coming summer. While the former is in the twilight of his career, the latter has failed to cement his place in Klopp's plans since his arrival in 2017 due to a host of injury issues.

Gomez, who signed a long-term contract earlier this summer, has also come under scrutiny for his poor defensive performances this season.

During an interaction on ESPN FC, Nicol was queried about Liverpool stars who have reached the end of their cycle at Anfield. He replied:

"Well, the fact that Henderson never plays 90 minutes anymore for them has to tell you something. So, you would have to mention his name. Milner, obviously. Ox too. You kind of have to think Gomez. But then, if you let Gomez go, then [Joel] Matip can't play two games on the trot and Virgil van Dijk is currently injured."

Henderson, who has a contract until June 2025 at Anfield, has completed just four full 90 minutes this season. Both Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain have been used as emergency rotational options by Klopp so far.

Considering their lack of quality depth in midfield, the Reds are currently aiming to complete a midfield overhaul with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Matheus Nunes, Moises Caicedo, and Sofyan Amrabat linked with them.

On the other hand, Liverpool are likely to utilize Gomez a lot more in the coming weeks in light of Virgil van Dijk's recent hamstring problem.

Jamie Carragher urges Jurgen Klopp to sign midfielder similar to ex-Liverpool star

Speaking on Sky Sports, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher urged Jurgen Klopp to sign a midfielder with qualities similar to former Reds star Georginio Wijnaldum, who is currently at AS Roma. He said:

"For me, getting a Wijnaldum type midfielder is maybe as important as a [Jude] Bellingham type for them. That type of player who alongside a Fabinho can just protect that back four, and stop opposition players running through towards that defence."

Wijnaldum, 32, registered 22 goals and 16 assists in 237 matches for the Reds during a successful five-year stint between 2016 and 2021.

