"Never quite been the same since" - Jamie Carragher picks his preferred Liverpool front 3 against Arsenal

Jamie Carragher has backed Mohamed Salah to regain fitness and start for Liverpool against Arsenal. The Reds legend added that he would pick Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz to join the Egyptian in attack, leaving Diogo Jota on the bench.

Liverpool take on Arsenal on Wednesday night in the Premier League. The two sides have been in stunning form – winning their last five matches – and are set to go neck-and-neck for the three points on offer.

Carragher was on his way home from the Sky Sports studio when he joined Gary Neville's live session on Instagram. When asked about his preferred attack for the Arsenal game, the Liverpool legend replied:

"Salah. Jota will be on the bench. I think he's on the bench at the moment. Mane will be through the middle and Diaz has that slot on the left. Jota has been unfortunate. He got a whack at Inter Milan and he came off and he's never quite been the same since. He'll get back in but he'll have to get used to not playing every game now."

Liverpool yet to decide on Mohamed Salah

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Mohamed Salah is in training and will be in the squad to face the Gunners on Wednesday night. The Reds manager has not confirmed if the Egyptian will start the game.

While speaking after the win against Brighton and Hove Albion, the game in which Salah came off injured, Klopp said:

"We will see. He thinks it's not serious but you can see when Mo Salah is sitting down then something is not 100 per cent right. I think it was the situation before when he hit the ball and got blocked – he wanted to shoot and got blocked and I think the foot got slightly overstretched. We have to see."

The forward is yet to sign a new deal at the club and has reportedly rejected the latest offer made by the Anfield side. Salah has just over a year left on his contract, and the agent has revealed that his client has no plans to agree on the current terms.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar