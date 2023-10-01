"Never really been a fan of it" - Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou reveals stance on VAR after dramatic 2-1 win against Liverpool 

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has said that has "never really been a fan" of VAR following his side's dramatic 2-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday (September 30). The Australian has stated that he does not think the technology will help make perfect decisions in all instances and will always have errors.

While speaking to the media after the game, Postecoglou was quizzed about the VAR decisions that went in favor of his team. He said that the technology "complicates areas of the game" that he felt were "pretty clear in the past," adding that he believes the issues rise because of how the officials use it.

The Tottenham boss said:

“I think I’m on record saying that I’ve never really been a fan of it (VAR) since it’s come in. Not for any other reason, I just think it really complicates areas of the game that I feel were pretty clear in the past. But I can see at the same time why it was inevitable that the technology would come in. I guess we have to deal with it. The biggest problem I think we have is that we seem to fail to grasp is that no form of technology is going to make the game error-less."

He added:

“We used to understand that errors were part of the game, including officiating errors. You have to cop it, some people cop it better than others but that was part of the game. The game is littered with historical refereeing decisions that weren’t right. But we all accepted that as part of the game because we’re all human beings. But I think people are under the misconception that VAR is going to be error-less."

He continued:

“I don’t think there is any technology, with so much of our game isn’t factual. It isn’t down to interpretation, they are still human beings. They are going to make mistakes, the same way managers make mistakes, the same way players make mistakes. So, I think when you put such a high bar on something, invariably it’s going to fail. If people were thinking that VAR is going to be something that is perfect at some point, that’s never going to happen.”

Liverpool thought they drew first blood in the high-stakes contest through a Luis Diaz goal in the 34th minute, but VAR incorrectly ruled it offside. Tottenham took the lead minutes later through Son Heung-Min, with Cody Gakpo restoring parity in the dying embers of the first half.

The game seemed to be heading towards a stalemate, before an injury-time own goal from Joel Matip sealed a 2-1 win for the hosts.

Tottenham remain unbeaten in the Premier League

Tottenham and Arsenal remain the only two unbeaten teams in the Premier League this season. Manchester City were beaten by Wolverhampton on Saturday, just hours before Liverpool's unbeaten run was ended by Spurs in controversial circumstances.

Ange Postecoglou's side are now 2nd in the league table, just a point behind Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Their North London rivals are level on points but sit 3rd because they have scored two fewer goals this season.

Tottenham have Luton Town next before a hattrick of London derbies against Fulham, Crystal Palace and Chelsea after the International break.