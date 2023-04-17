“Never saw that coming” – Jamie Carragher admits Liverpool star surprised him with performance against Leeds

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was left stunned by Diogo Jota's performance in the Reds' Premier League win against Leeds United on Monday (April 17).

Jurgen Klopp's team earned a 6-1 win at Elland Road, where Jota opened his account for the season with a brace. Carragher was left pleasantly surprised by the Portuguese international's performance, tweeting:

“Brilliant from Curtis Jones, Jota’s got a goal & an assist, never saw that coming after his first 30 mins!”

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring for the Merseysiders before Mohamed Salah made it 2-0. While Luis Sinisterra pulled one back, the Reds ran riot. Salah and Jota completed their braces before substitute Darwin Nunez added another in the 90th minute.

A few eyebrows were raised when Jota was named in the starting lineup ahead of the likes of Nunez and Roberto Firmino. The Portuguese, though, provided a timely reminder of his quality.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ecstatic with Leeds win

Liverpool's win on Monday won their first in the league since their 7-0 drubbing of Manchester United on March 5. Jurgen Klopp was understandably happy with his team's performance.

The German manager reacted to the win (via This is Anfield):

“(I enjoyed it) a lot! I think it’s the best game we’ve played this season, from all different perspectives. It was a really good game, sensational goals. Counter-pressing-wise, (the) best game. (I was) close to saying (in) decades, but it was really long ago!"

Klopp added:

“My favourite situation is 92nd minute we lose the ball and four players chase the poor boy from Leeds, and that was absolutely outstanding. Exactly what we wanted.”

Liverpool remain eighth in the league despite their win. They have 47 points from 30 games. Klopp's side will return to action on Saturday (April 22) when they take on Nottingham Forest in a Premier League home clash.

