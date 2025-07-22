  • home icon
  "Never say never" - Cesc Fabregas provides response when asked if Lionel Messi could potentially move to Serie A side

“Never say never" - Cesc Fabregas provides response when asked if Lionel Messi could potentially move to Serie A side

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Jul 22, 2025 16:33 GMT
Lionel Messi's future remains unresolved with his Inter Miami deal coming to an end

Como manager Cesc Fabregas has addressed the possibility of former teammate Lionel Messi joining his side in the Serie A in the future. The Spanish manager is in charge of the Italian high-flyers and led them to finish tenth in the top-flight in the 2024-25 season.

Fabregas spoke to the press on Tuesday and was asked for his thoughts on the implication of Messi's wife Antonella Roccuzzo in Italy last week. She was in the stands as the Italian side claimed a 3-2 win over Lille in their pre-season meeting at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, their home stadium. Fabregas said (via Football Italia);

“Never say never, he was over at my house for his vacation. We are friends, so are our wives and children. As Ludi said after that match, we cannot say Messi has never played at Como, seeing as his kids are here. But he is in America.”
Lionel Messi's future has been widely discussed this summer as his current deal with Inter Miami is set to end in December. The 38-year-old was rumoured to be keen on a temporary move to a more competitive league to have him in peak condition ahead of the FIFA World Cup next summer.

Como have shown great ambition under Fabregas, signing the likes of Martin Baturina, Jesus Rodriguez, and Maximo Perrone this summer. They are also close to the acquisition of Spain international Alvaro Morata as they continue to build up to the 2025-26 season.

Fabregas and Lionel Messi have been friends since their teenage days in Barcelona's famed La Masia academy and were teammates in the first team, as well. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner currently plays under another ex-teammate Javier Mascherano in Miami, indicating that he has no problems with such arrangements.

Lionel Messi doubtful for MLS All-Star game

Inter Miami captain and star forward Lionel Messi is a doubt for the MLS All-Star game this weekend after failing to show up for training. The 38-year-old was included in the roster for the game after shining in the MLS so far this season.

Messi was named as an All-Star alongside fellow ex-Barcelona star Inter Miami on the back of their displays for Inter Miami this season. The duo have yet to join the squad, which will face the Liga MX All-Star team on Saturday, for training under coach Nico Estevez.

MLS regulation stipulates that players who fail to show up for All-Star selections are suspended for a game, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic faced the same fate during his time with Los Angeles Galaxy. Messi has played eight full games in the last month and his side will prefer if he gets rest this weekend.

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

