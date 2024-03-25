“Never see black people suffering” - Vinicius Jr in tears during press conference as Real Madrid star addresses racism in football

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr was reduced to tears after being asked about racism in a press conference on Monday (March 25).

The Brazilian has established himself as one of the best players in the world since joining Madrid from Flamengo for €45 million in 2018. He has racked up 77 goals and 72 assists from 253 appearances across competitions for them, winning nine trophies in the process.

Despite his abilities and achievements, Vinicius has been the subject of racist abuse during his time in the Spanish capital. The forward labeled Spain 'a country full of racists' after being targetted by Valencia fans during a visit to Mastella last year.

The 23-year-old has notably received racist abuse even in games he is not involved in. Atletico Madrid fans raised inexcusable chants against the forward ahead of the La Liga team's UEFA Champions League clash against Inter Milan this month.

Although Vinicius has shown great strength to stand against racism, he continues to be the subject of foul treatment from fans, the media and sometimes figures within Spanish football.

As the player prepares to represent Brazil against Spain in Madrid on Tuesday (March 26), he was repeatedly asked about the racism he has faced at a press conference. Emotions got the better of him and he broke down in tears. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I'm sorry. I just want to play football, do everything for my club and my family, never see black people suffering."

The winger's statement was met with applause by those present at the press conference.

Vinicius Jr upset by Real Madrid's social media post

Real Madrid have backed Vinicius Jr during tough times and in the face of racist abuse. However, one such attempt severely backfired earlier this month, reportedly causing a rift between the club and the player.

Ahead of Real Madrid's La Liga clash against Valencia on March 2, the club posted a picture of the winger kissing their badge on Instagram. While the picture was harmless by itself, the post included a sticker featuring the logo of DJ duo Vini Vici. The logo is a graphic that depicts humans evolving from monkeys to DJs.

The post remained online for 30 minutes before Los Blancos took it down. However, the Brazilian was left infuriated, having already seen it, according to ESPN. He reportedly confronted club officials and demanded an explanation.

Vinicius even threatened to not play against Valencia as a result, although he ended up starting the game. He scored both goals for Real Madrid that evening, with the match ending 2-2.