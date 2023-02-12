"Never seen anything like this in a final" - Twitter goes wild as Real Madrid secure thrilling 5-3 win over Al-Hilal to lift Club World Cup

Fans on Twitter erupted as Real Madrid secured a 5-3 win against Al-Hilal to be crowned the FIFA Club World Cup champions. It was a thoroughly convincing performance from the defending Spanish and European champions.
Vinicius Jr. opened the scoring for Los Blancos in the 13th minute of the game. Fede Valverde scored his 10th goal of the season to add to his team's advantage in the 18th minute of the match.
Moussa Marega reduced the defecit with his strike in the 26th minute. Karim Benzema got on the scoresheet shortly after half-time after being set-up by a brilliant trivela (outside of the foot pass) by Vinicius. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner netted in the 54th minute to make it 3-1.
Valverde bagged his second of the night in the 58th minute to extend Madrid's lead. Luciano Vietto made it 4-2 in the 63rd minute of the match. It was then Vinicius' turn to complete his brace as the flashy Brazilian scored in the 69th minute.
Al Hilal managed to pull one back through Vietto in the 79th minute to make the scoreline 5-3.
The win meant Los Blancos have now won 100 trophies in their illustrious history. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after Real Madrid's Club World Cup triumph:
The Club World Cup break came at a perfect time for Real Madrid
Real Madrid have struggled domestically since the resumption of the season following the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. They have fallen behind Barcelona by a significant margin of eight points in the La Liga title race.
Los Blancos, however, have made a strong return to form in the Club World Cup. After a 4-1 win against Al Ahly, they were impressive again during the 5-3 win against Al Hilal.
With the UEFA Champions League knockout stages set to begin, Carlo Ancelotti's team needed a boost in form, which they certainly got during the tournament in Morocco. They have now won the Club World Cup five times, more than any other club in history.
The triumph marked Los Blancos' first trophy of the season. They can now shift the focus back to La Liga and their Champions League Round of 16 clash against Liverpool.