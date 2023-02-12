Create

"Never seen anything like this in a final" - Twitter goes wild as Real Madrid secure thrilling 5-3 win over Al-Hilal to lift Club World Cup

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Feb 12, 2023 02:57 IST
Real Madrid have won the Club World Cup yet again

Fans on Twitter erupted as Real Madrid secured a 5-3 win against Al-Hilal to be crowned the FIFA Club World Cup champions. It was a thoroughly convincing performance from the defending Spanish and European champions.

Vinicius Jr. opened the scoring for Los Blancos in the 13th minute of the game. Fede Valverde scored his 10th goal of the season to add to his team's advantage in the 18th minute of the match.

Moussa Marega reduced the defecit with his strike in the 26th minute. Karim Benzema got on the scoresheet shortly after half-time after being set-up by a brilliant trivela (outside of the foot pass) by Vinicius. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner netted in the 54th minute to make it 3-1.

Valverde bagged his second of the night in the 58th minute to extend Madrid's lead. Luciano Vietto made it 4-2 in the 63rd minute of the match. It was then Vinicius' turn to complete his brace as the flashy Brazilian scored in the 69th minute.

Al Hilal managed to pull one back through Vietto in the 79th minute to make the scoreline 5-3.

The win meant Los Blancos have now won 100 trophies in their illustrious history. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter after Real Madrid's Club World Cup triumph:

Real Madrid fans with Ronaldo's Al Nassr shirt in the stands.Once a Madridista, Always a Madridista 🤍 https://t.co/zHvnCwh92V
Idk whose defence is more of a shambles Al Hilal or Real Madrid lol
real madrid’s 100th trophy is looking good 🏆 https://t.co/g8LDjBgvSJ
Real Madrid has mid players but they always find a way to win anytime they see a trophy ei 😂
Vinicius Jnr Has scored more goals in February than Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Haaland and Messi.Real Madrid thing 🤍🤝 https://t.co/kgvb8EasXx
Real Madrid players whenever they get to play in an important Final https://t.co/azkz6IIOQ9
If you take away the goal against us on the counter, this might be the best Real Madrid played this season. Why can’t we play every game with this attitude man? Especially from the start.
Been a Real Madrid fan is always sweet every 2hours bia u will win 🏆 a trophy 🏆 🤍🤍🤍
Vinicius Jr second goal ⚽️Brilliant finish by the Brazilian in the Club World Cup 🎯Real Madrid 5-2 Al Hilalhttps://t.co/Yy6oRei5MZ
VALVERDE MAKES IT FOUR AFTER A SENSATIONAL MOVEMENT FROM @realmadrid
Fede Valverde makes it 2-0 early for Real Madrid in the Club World Cup Final 🔥 https://t.co/kzeMwvSfYQ
What kind of clown show is happening at the back 😭😭
Real Madrid 1-0 Al-Hilal (13') Real Madrid 2-0 Al-Hilal (18')Real Madrid 2-1 Al-Hilal (26') The Club World Cup final 🍿 https://t.co/cm0uEzAtny
O MICHA DESTRUIU A ZAGA DO REAL MADRID VSFD https://t.co/JxzqgwkllH
This is a true performance of what Real Madrid will be in half an hour; World Champions.
#AlHilal makes 5-3. I never seen anything like this in a final. None defends everyone attacks https://t.co/sPpliy59oC
🏆🇺🇾 Fede Valverde es campeón del mundial de clubes con Real Madrid y con un DOBLETE suyo. Consiguió el título que le faltaba con la casaca merengue. https://t.co/x0JOiudtBU
is that 7 minutes added time just for vibes? 😭because where did that come from? for the goal celebrations or something? 😂
That Benzema X Vinicius Junior bond. Real Madrid is winning the FIFA Club World Cup and the is nothing you can do about it. 🔥 https://t.co/18UCj3Xx0Y
obrigado real madrid por por dinheiro no meu bolso
#FIFAClubWorldCup #ClubWC #RealMadrid #AlHilal🏆 Club World Cup Final ✅️ 🇪🇸Real Madrid 4️⃣ 🆚️ 1️⃣ Al Hilal🇸🇦#Valverde #Fede 57'https://t.co/wMZbOnWM42
REAL MADRID ARE CLUB WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS! 🚨🤍 https://t.co/2V8vJubVQC
🏆 CHAMPIONS!🏁FT: @realmadriden 5-3 @Alhilal_EN ⚽️ @vinijr 13', 69', @fedeevalverde 18', 58', @Benzema 54'; Marega 26', Vietto 64', 79'.#ClubWC | #W8RLDCHAMPIONS https://t.co/8P164oscwQ
REAL MADRID WIN THEIR FIFTH CLUB WORLD CUP 🏆 https://t.co/dnbbmssD2R
Real Madrid win the Club World Cup for the 𝐟𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐡 time 🖐 https://t.co/aET1JY7mIV
🏆 @realmadrid, CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD FOR THE FIFTH TIME! 👏#ClubWC
REAL MADRID — CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE AND THE WORLD. 🏆🇪🇸

The Club World Cup break came at a perfect time for Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Al Hilal: Final - FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022

Real Madrid have struggled domestically since the resumption of the season following the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. They have fallen behind Barcelona by a significant margin of eight points in the La Liga title race.

Los Blancos, however, have made a strong return to form in the Club World Cup. After a 4-1 win against Al Ahly, they were impressive again during the 5-3 win against Al Hilal.

With the UEFA Champions League knockout stages set to begin, Carlo Ancelotti's team needed a boost in form, which they certainly got during the tournament in Morocco. They have now won the Club World Cup five times, more than any other club in history.

The triumph marked Los Blancos' first trophy of the season. They can now shift the focus back to La Liga and their Champions League Round of 16 clash against Liverpool.

