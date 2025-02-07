"Never seen anything like it" - Jamie Redknapp claims Tottenham star who played '14 different positions' deserved more protection in Liverpool defeat

Former Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp reckons Tottenham Hotspur's Djed Spence played '14 different positions' during their 4-0 loss against the Reds. He also called out Spurs' experienced players for not doing enough to protect the youngsters.

Liverpool were at their very best against Tottenham as they overcame a 1-0 deficit to win 4-1 on aggregate during their second-leg clash in the EFL Cup semi-finals at Anfield (February 6).

Goals from Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Virgil van Dijk ensured the Reds secured a dominant win. Meanwhile, Tottenham were unable to offer much going forward, landing zero shots on target during the game.

However, the visitors have been dealing with an injury crisis, with youngsters like Spence, Archie Gray, and Lucas Bergvall having to deputize in the starting XI.

Redknapp told Sky Sports (via METRO):

"From Tottenham’s perspective, I cannot remember a team in my lifetime go down with less of a fight than they did today. Not having one shot on target in a semi-final second leg, when you’re trying to do something, trying to change the course of your history. I feel sorry for those young players."

He added:

"I think Djed Spence played 14 different positions tonight, I’ve never seen anything like it. These young players, you’re meant to protect them. Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, they’re young men and they’re trying their best. But I’d look at the experienced players to lead today and make sure they set the right tempo today. They didn’t do that one bit. There have been some lows. Palace, Everton, Ipswich… but when you look at that scoreline, it’s just horrendous."

Despite being thrust into the left-back role, Spence was one of Tottenham's few positives against Liverpool. The 24-year-old put in a shift all over the pitch, creating one chance going forward and completing the most dribbles during the match (four). He was also solid defensively, making six clearances, four recoveries, and winning eight duels.

"His numbers are just phenomenal" - Jamie Redknapp praises Liverpool and Mohamed Salah following Tottenham win

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp waxed lyrical about Liverpool and Mohamed Salah after the Reds defeated Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 in their EFL Cup semi-final clash.

Salah's red-hot form showed no signs of slowing down as he provided a brilliant assist for Cody Gakpo to break the deadlock. He then blasted his penalty into the top-left corner to double his side's advantage, paving the way for their dominant win.

From the aforementioned source, Redknapp stated:

"From Liverpool’s perspective, it was fantastic. They way they got after Tottenham, they suffocated Tottenham, they set such a high tempo, never let them get out, never let them feel comfortable. The manager got everything right, the tactics were perfect. And when you’ve got Salah up front, goals, assists every week… his numbers are just phenomenal. What a player."

The Egyptian King has now taken his season tally to 26 goals and 18 assists in 34 appearances across all competitions. The Reds are set to face Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final at Wembley on March 16.

