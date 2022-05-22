"Never seen a bigger fraud", "Sickening we didn't sign Conte" - Manchester United fans rage against Rangnick after German's interim manager spell ends with Crystal Palace defeat

Manchester United fans have lambasted interim manager Ralf Rangnick for his team's disastrous performance in their 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on the final day of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Former United player Wilfried Zaha came back to haunt his old team, scoring the only goal of the game to rub more salt into their wounds. Humiliated 4-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion in their penultimate game, United had two weeks to rest and recuperate ahead of the season finale. However, they contrived to drop another stinker.

The visitors mustered ten shots, including four on target, and held 62% of the possession. However, they couldn't make their dominance count, ending their dismal campaign with consecutive defeats.

It summed up Rangnick's time at the helm of the club since replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with the German barely improving the team's fortunes. Instead, fans feel the giants got progressively worse under Rangnick, winning only ten of their 24 league games under him and losing seven.

Luckily for them, Rangnick isn't going to continue beyond the summer, with Erik ten Hag set to take charge on Monday. Rangnick will take over a consultant position next season along with being the head coach of the Austrian national team.

United fans seem to be relieved to see the back of Rangnick as United's manager. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions following United's defeat at Crystal Palace:

Teresa Keenaghan @teresak20 , Ralf may be a good guy and has spoken soon home truths but the performances have steadily gotten worse #ManUnited Sacking Solskjaer and replacing with Ralf Rangnick was a total disaster, Ralf may be a good guy and has spoken soon home truths but the performances have steadily gotten worse #mufc Sacking Solskjaer and replacing with Ralf Rangnick was a total disaster 😑, Ralf may be a good guy and has spoken soon home truths but the performances have steadily gotten worse #mufc #ManUnited

rockbottom fan @bettercallfoul Ole coached like a motivational speaker, Rangnick coached like a demotivational speaker.

NJB @NigeBradley @dipsMUFC I’m happy I’m not hearing Scousers on about the quadruple anymore. That’s my only consolation since Rangnick was and is such a massive failure!! @dipsMUFC I’m happy I’m not hearing Scousers on about the quadruple anymore. That’s my only consolation since Rangnick was and is such a massive failure!!

🔴 🇮🇹 @FutbolFanatic08 I don’t know how united fans haven’t admitted it but Ralf Rangnick has been a disaster as an interim manager of united, let’s hope he does something good in the board room to make up for the embarrassment he has overseen. I don’t know how united fans haven’t admitted it but Ralf Rangnick has been a disaster as an interim manager of united, let’s hope he does something good in the board room to make up for the embarrassment he has overseen.

🆎 @verstappen1i @mashamellor You willingly watched rangnick ball despite the Barclays script writers cooking up a belter? Fairs @mashamellor You willingly watched rangnick ball despite the Barclays script writers cooking up a belter? Fairs

Smile Mon Ami @fidelityMartial utdreport @utdreport Rate Ralf Rangnick's time as Manchester United interim manager out of 10 Rate Ralf Rangnick's time as Manchester United interim manager out of 10 👇 https://t.co/CwlvprplVF Rangnick don't let the door hit you on the way out. Never seen a bigger fraud, all talk twitter.com/utdreport/stat… Rangnick don't let the door hit you on the way out. Never seen a bigger fraud, all talk twitter.com/utdreport/stat… https://t.co/ywPfou7B8p

Ben ⚽ @benKEofficial @ManUtd De Gea, Lindelof, Maguire, WBS, Fred, Dalot, Jogba, Rashford, Lingard, Cavani, McTominay and Rangnick a.k.a Mr pressing should all leave this beautiful club and Ten Hag should be very rough with players next season. @ManUtd De Gea, Lindelof, Maguire, WBS, Fred, Dalot, Jogba, Rashford, Lingard, Cavani, McTominay and Rangnick a.k.a Mr pressing should all leave this beautiful club and Ten Hag should be very rough with players next season.

Chalky White @___Heisenberg1 I never wanna see Ralf Rangnick near Manchester United ever again I never wanna see Ralf Rangnick near Manchester United ever again

Ivan Vivar @ayevarviva

#EPL

#NBCPremierLeague In some respect, it's sickening we didn't sign Conte in January. However, I think the truth pills administered by Rangnick & the revelation of how cancerous the club is was more necessary than another #TopFour In some respect, it's sickening we didn't sign Conte in January. However, I think the truth pills administered by Rangnick & the revelation of how cancerous the club is was more necessary than another #TopFour#EPL #NBCPremierLeague

Manchester United go into Europa League despite loss

Despite their abject defeat, Manchester United qualified for the UEFA Europa League, the only consolation prize for the team on the day. That happened after seventh-placed West Ham United slipped up against Brighton & Hove Albion, losing 3-1 despite taking a first-half lead.

The Hammers were just two points behind the Red Devils coming into the final day. They had the chance to beat Manchester United to a Europa League spot and push them into the Europa Conference League.

However, David Moyes' side contrived to implode after the break, conceding thrice to see their first-half lead wiped out as the chance to finish sixth went begging.

