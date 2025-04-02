"Never seen or felt anything like what I felt at the Emirates last night" - Bukayo Saka thanks Arsenal fans as he returns from injury 

Bukayo Saka has thanked Arsenal fans after a rousing reception at the Emirates during the 2-1 win over Fulham on Tuesday, April 1, in the Premier League. The English forward made his much-awaited return to action on the night, although he started the game from the bench.

Saka was sidelined for more than three months with a hamstring injury, and the Gunners struggled in his absence. His return, though, will be a huge boost to the club ahead of the business end of the season.

Arsenal fans were quick to let him know the same at the Emirates on Tuesday. As Saka entered the pitch in the 66th minute to replace Ethan Nwaneri, he was greeted by a ruptuous applause from the fans.

The Gunners were already leading 1-0 courtesy of a deflected Mikel Merino strike, but Saka went on to double the lead in the 73rd minute. Although Rodrigo Muniz pulled one back for the Cottagers, it was too little too late for the away side.

After the game, Saka took to social media to thank fans, stating that he would never forget their response.

"I have to acknowledge and thank you all for the energy and love you showed me last night. I’ve never seen or felt anything like what I felt at the Emirates last night. I will never forget that. Truly Grateful! #GodsChild," wrote Saka.

Arsenal next face Everton in the league, before Real Madrid come to town for the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

How many goals has Bukayo Saka scored for Arsenal to date?

Bukayo Saka rose through the ranks at the Emirates before earning his Arsenal debut in the 2018/19 season. The 23-year-old initially operated as a left-back in the senior side, but would soon establish himself as a crucial part of Mikel Arteta's attack.

He has since been indispensable for the Gunners, helping them win the FA Cup in the 2019/20 campaign. The Englishman also won the Community Shield in 2020 and 2023 with the north London side.

Saka has appeared 251 times for Arsenal to date, registering 68 goals and 64 assists so far. His contract at the Emirates runs until 2027, and he reportedly earns £190,000 per-week.

Recent reports have suggested that the Gunners are already planning to tie him down to a new and improved deal. New sporting manager Andrea Berta will apparently be in charge of extending Bukayo Saka's stay at the club.

