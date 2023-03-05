“Never seen a more nothing performance”, “Made us so lightweight” - Arsenal fans blast 22-year-old star despite 3-2 win against Bournemouth

Arsenal fans will certainly be jubilant following their 3-2 comeback win over Bournemouth, which saw them regain their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table. While they were pleased with the overall performance from the side, fans on Twitter heavily criticized summer signing Fabio Vieira for his sub-par outing.

Vieira has started just two league games for Mikel Arteta's men this season following his move from Porto, with most of his appearances coming off the bench. While the 22-year-old will be looking to gain more playing time at the Emirates Stadium, his performance against Bournemouth has done little to further his case.

Arsenal fans were not pleased with his efforts to provide attacking impetus from the midfield, as he looked out of place and was unable to impact the game. They took to Twitter to slam the playmaker's efforts:

. @InvertedBall I’ve never seen a more nothing performance than this Fabio Vieira display. I’ve never seen a more nothing performance than this Fabio Vieira display.

Curtis Shaw @curtisshaw9 fabio vieira was a waste of money.... fabio vieira was a waste of money....

Kareem @AFCKareem What does Fabio Vieira do that 80% of people with 2 feet can’t ?? Genuinely what is he good at What does Fabio Vieira do that 80% of people with 2 feet can’t ?? Genuinely what is he good at

Ahmed Asal @Asal95_ And the worst player award goes to Fabio Vieira. And the worst player award goes to Fabio Vieira.

Mazi Olisaemeka C. ™ @OlisaOsega Granit Xhaka is very important to our team. You could see that something was off without him on the pitch especially in the first half. Fabio Vieira had a really poor game. Granit Xhaka is very important to our team. You could see that something was off without him on the pitch especially in the first half. Fabio Vieira had a really poor game.

Commander, 82nd Airborne Division @candidpersona Fabio Vieira should never play Central Midfield for us again. Should really not happy again this season. His lack of intensity & physicality made us so lightweight in MF. Partey had an atrocious game until their 2nd goal. Fabio Vieira should never play Central Midfield for us again. Should really not happy again this season. His lack of intensity & physicality made us so lightweight in MF. Partey had an atrocious game until their 2nd goal.

arthur 🇵🇷 @noknowli fabio vieira i’ve never been more unhappy to be right fabio vieira i’ve never been more unhappy to be right

Arsenal manage comeback win over resolute Bournemouth

In a sensational Premier League match-up, Arsenal snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat as they overturned a two-goal deficit to defeat Bournemouth 3-2 at the Emirates.

Reiss Nelson emerged as the hero for the Gunners, netting a dramatic late winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time. With the match seemingly destined to end in a draw, Nelson lashed home a stunning left-footed strike after a cleared corner to spark pandemonium in the stands.

Prior to Nelson's heroics, the Emirates witnessed a breathtaking contest that saw Bournemouth take an early lead through Philip Billing's strike after just 9.11 seconds. It was the second-fastest goal ever scored in the Premier League, behind Shane Long's effort for Southampton against Watford in 2019.

Despite Arsenal's dominance in possession, Bournemouth continued to pose a threat and Marcos Senesi's second-half header threatened to deal a fatal blow to the Gunners' title aspirations. But they refused to surrender and staged a remarkable comeback, with Thomas Partey and Ben White scoring in quick succession to level the scores.

With the match hanging in the balance, Arsenal launched wave after wave of attacks. However, it seemed as though Bournemouth's resilient defending would earn them a valuable point in their battle against relegation. Nelson had other ideas, and his last-gasp winner secured a crucial victory for Mikel Arteta's men.

The win ensures the Gunners maintain their five-point lead over Manchester City in the race for the title. This result could prove to be a turning point in their quest to lift their first Premier League trophy since 2004.

