"Never seen a player as passionate" "What a player" - Fans praise Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate for performance in win over Al-Feiha

Fans on social media are left impressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Otavio's performance during the team's AFC Champions League game against Al-Feiha on Wednesday, February 21.

Al-Nassr secured a 2-0 victory in the second leg, thereby winning the Round of 16 tie by an aggregate score of 3-0.

Otavio (17') and Cristiano Ronaldo (86') were on the scoresheet in the second leg, with the latter scoring the solitary goal in the first leg.

Apart from his goal, Otavio put on an impressive shift during the 75 minutes he was on the pitch. The Portugal international completed 60 out of his 66 attempted passes with a 91 percent accuracy.

Otavio made one key pass and completed three long balls and one dribble. He also won one aerial duel and five ground duels. Overall, the 29-year-old was crucial for Al-Nassr, and fans were left impressed with his passionate display.

One fan commented:

"What a player Otavio is."

Another fan wrote:

"Ñever seen a player as passionate añd à warrior like Otavio in younger generation. What a player. Just feels like he will die to play and win."

Here are some of the best reactions on X after Al-Nassr midfielder Otavio's performance against Al-Feiha:

Cristiano Ronaldo continues his fine form for Al-Nassr

Since the restart of the season following the winter break, Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored in three consecutive games, including two in the AFC Champions League.

Ronaldo has registered a total of 26 goals and 11 assists in 27 matches across competitions this season. The Portuguese ace has scored four goals in five AFC Champions League matches as AL-Nassr are now through to the quarter-finals.

The goal against Al-Feiha in the Round of 16 second leg also marked the legendary marksman's 876th career goal. Ronaldo steps closer to becoming the first player ever to net 900 goals in professional football.