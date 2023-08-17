"Never seen someone so sharp" - Declan Rice names Arsenal teammate who has surprised him the most

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has revealed that Gabriel Martinelli has impressed him the most since joining the Gunners from West Ham United.

Rice ended his 10-year association with West Ham last month, joining the Gunners in a £105 million deal. The midfielder has since helped the club beat Manchester City 4-1 on penalties in the FA Community Shield. He also started in their 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest in their Premier League opener last weekend.

The England international appears to have settled in well at Arsenal, forming good relationships with his teammates. In a recent interview with TNT Sports' Rio Ferdinand, Rice was asked who has surprised him the most at the Emirates Stadium, to which he replied:

"The one who (has impressed me the most) - when we were away in America (for pre-season), never seen someone so sharp in training - is Martinelli. He's so sharp, he is, honestly. I feel like Martinelli is faster (than Bukayo Saka) in a sprint. 100%. Those two on the wings is frightening."

Rice, who is contracted to the Gunners until 2028, also expressed his desire to help the Premier League giants to start competing for major trophies again. He said:

"It's about time Arsenal start competing for big trophies again. It's so exciting with the young players we have, the manager, the energy around now with the fans and around the crowd. We demand that of ourselves. We're not just here to play for Arsenal. It's a big club playing at the Emirates in front of 60,000, we want to win now."

The north London giants began the season on a positive note, winning the Community Shield. They will now be determined to go one step further in the Premier League after missing out on the title by five points last term.

How did Gabriel Martinelli fare in Arsenal's Premier League opener?

Gabriel Martinelli started alongside Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka in Arsenal's Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest. The attacker impressed during his 86 minutes on the pitch, earning a 7.1 rating on Sofascore. He provided the assist for Nketiah's opener with an incredible piece of skill.

The Brazil international completed two of the four dribbles he attempted, with only Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White faring better. The forward also completed 28 passes with 93% accuracy. It included three key passes and two accurate crosses.

Martinelli, 22, registered 54 touches of the ball and conceded possession nine times. He was also involved in defense for his side, making one table. He won six of the 19 duels he competed in as well.