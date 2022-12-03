“Never been in shape”, “No way he’s still starting” – Netherlands fans fume over 29-year-old being named in playing XI to face USA in FIFA World Cup

Netherlands fans are frustrated to see Davy Klaassen named in Holland's starting line-up to face the USA in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup today (3 December).

The group-stage matches of the FIFA World Cup came to a close on Friday (2 December), but an exciting knockout phase now awaits us. The Netherlands will face the United States in the first of eight Round of 16 clashes today.

Holland, who progressed into the knockout phase as Group A winners, are one of five teams that are yet to taste defeat in Qatar. They will be hopeful of keeping their unbeaten run intact when they take on the Yanks.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, Oranje have announced their starting line-up for the match. Louis van Gaal has notably made no changes to the team that beat Qatar 2-0 in their final group match.

It thus means Klaassen has retained his place in the Netherlands' starting line-up today. Van Gaal has remarkably preferred the Ajax attacker over the likes of Steven Berghuis and Steven Bergwijn.

The former Manchester United boss is confident that his preferred first XI will get the job done against the USA. However, many fans are not on board with his decision to start Klaassen. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"[Andries] Noppert, [Daley] Blind, and [Jurrien] Timber out of form, [Martin] de Roon and [Denzel] Dumfries out of form and Klaassen never been in shape. That will be fun again."

Another frustrated supporter tweeted:

"No way he [Van Gaal] is still starting Klaassen, he’s a sick man."

Here are some more reactions to Klaassen starting for the Netherlands against the USA:

zackrowski @thejohnysince @TheEuropeanLad No way klaasen is starting over berghuis @TheEuropeanLad No way klaasen is starting over berghuis

OT 🇫🇷🇧🇷🇺🇸🇲🇦🇸🇳 @tawo_e Klaassen over Berghuis is very… hmmm. I don’t know anything sha so I’ll leave it Klaassen over Berghuis is very… hmmm. I don’t know anything sha so I’ll leave it

It now remains to be seen if Klaassen can prove his doubters wrong by helping Holland beat the United States today.

How are the USA lining up against the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup?

Like the Netherlands, the United States are unbeaten in the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. They qualified into the Round of 16 as the runners-up in Group B with five points, having won one and drawn two of their three games.

The Yanks will be positive about their chances of beating the Dutchmen and progressing into the quarter-finals of the competition. Gregg Berhalter has notably made two changes to the team that beat Iran 1-0 in their final group match.

Cameron Carter-Vickers has been relegated to the bench, with Walker Zimmermann taking his place in the defense. Meanwhile, Jesus Ferreira has replaced Josh Sargent in attack.

