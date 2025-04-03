"Never been sold on Alejandro Garnacho" - Former Manchester United coach aims dig at Red Devils star, questions his 'personality and character'

Sir Alex Ferguson's former assistant, Rene Meulensteen, has criticized Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho. He believes that the 20-year-old Argentine forward has some "personality and character" issues.

Ad

Speaking to Poker Firma (via Daily Mail), Rene stated that he has never been convinced by Garnacho's performances. He said:

"I've never been sold on Alejandro Garnacho to be fairly honest. I think there's a personality and character issue at times."

Rene added that Manchester United should have kept Anthony Elanga. He believes the decision-makers at Old Trafford need to be held responsible for selling the Swedish forward to Nottingham Forest. He said:

Ad

Trending

"Anthony Elanga on the other hand, his performance last night is exactly what you want to expect from a Manchester United winger – strong, direct, powerful, full of confidence and taking players on."

"I always thought Elanga showed those glimpses when he was playing for Man United, but the club closed the door on him and his career has restarted at a different club. You really have to question the decision-making process to let players like him go, because there's been a few who have slipped through the fingers."

Ad

Elanga scored the lone goal of the match when Nottingham Forest defeated Manchester United in the Premier League on Tuesday, April 1. He scored in the fifth minute of the match after a brilliant solo run from his own half and the Red Devils failed to bounce back in the game.

Manchester United star should stop trying to be the next Cristiano Ronaldo, claims Paul Parker

Paul Parker spoke to SpilXperten last month and claimed that Alejandro Garnacho's performances at Manchester United have been underwhelming. He believes that the Argentine star is trying too hard to be the next Cristiano Ronaldo. Parker said (via Daily Mail):

Ad

"I liked him (Garnacho) when he came through and he had that Argentinian fire in his belly, which he has lost completely. He has let himself and his family down. He has let his club down, because he is not taking advantage of the talent he was supposed to have. I am not seeing anything from him."

Ad

"The most important thing for him now is to understand what he is good at and what he is bad at. He can't take on people, he is not quick enough and he doesn't want to work hard. So, what is he actually good at? He needs to figure that out and show it, rather than just wanting to be the next Ronaldo."

Alejandro Garnacho has scored four goals in the Premier League this season and another three in the Carabao Cup. He has started 18 times in the league and come off the bench in 11 games – the only match he missed was the Manchester derby when Ruben Amorim dropped him along with Marcus Rashford.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback