“Never start again”, “He offers absolutely nothing” – Liverpool fans furious with ‘joke’ display from ‘most protected player’ in 2-2 draw against Fulham

Liverpool fans certainly weren't pleased with Roberto Firmino's performance in their opening match of the 2022-23 Premier League against Fulham on Saturday, August 6. The Reds drew 2-2 against the newly-promoted side at Craven Cottage.

Aleksandr Mitrovic opened the scoring in the game in the 32nd minute via a bullying header over Trent Alexander-Arnold. New signing Darwin Nunez leveled things for the Merseysiders after coming off the bench.

Mitrovic was then fouled in the box by Virgil van Dijk and converted the resulting penalty to give Fulham the lead again in the 72nd minute. Mohamed Salah then equalized for Jurgen Klopp's side in the 80th minute via a close-range finish.

Firmino started the match for the Reds but was substituted by Nunez at the 50-minute mark. The 30-year-old Brazilian couldn't make much of an impact on the game.

He didn't register any key passes or dribble attempts and neither did he have any shots on goal. He lost possession nine times and won one ground duel out of just two attempts.

Liverpool fans were disappointed with Firmino's performance and took to Twitter to share their reactions:

Ustaz K @badman_khaleel Honestly wonder what Firmino does in training that allows him to start. Honestly wonder what Firmino does in training that allows him to start.

Lovey Khurana @_Forever_Red Firmino needs to get subbed off right now and never start again. Firmino needs to get subbed off right now and never start again.

LFC_Trey @oNm0phkXd53hMeb @LFCTransferRoom firmino is the most protected player by our fanbase @LFCTransferRoom firmino is the most protected player by our fanbase

Laurie @LFCLaurie Everything that we used to give endless praise to Firmino for are now his worst attributes.



He should not be starting games for us. Everything that we used to give endless praise to Firmino for are now his worst attributes.He should not be starting games for us.

Gbemiga @Gbemiga__A Firmino wasted 63 minutes of our time Firmino wasted 63 minutes of our time

KJ @kopite4ever1 KJ @kopite4ever1 Darwin doing more in a couple minutes than Bobby has done in months Darwin doing more in a couple minutes than Bobby has done in months All of u calling for Firmino to start kindly sym you know nothing about football twitter.com/kopite4ever1/s… All of u calling for Firmino to start kindly sym you know nothing about football twitter.com/kopite4ever1/s…

Ahmed @ahmedIfc You lots that were gassing up Firmino’s pre season deserve this You lots that were gassing up Firmino’s pre season deserve this

FSG OUT @ShaunlfcT Firmino is actually a joke. He offers absolutely nothing Firmino is actually a joke. He offers absolutely nothing

After this performance, one could expect Nunez to perhaps start over Firmino in future matches. The Reds signed the Uruguayan for a club-record £85 million and he has been prolific so far.

The 23-year-old scored in their 3-1 win over Manchester City in the Community Shield on July 30. He also won a penalty in the game, which was converted by Salah.

Some stats from Liverpool's draw against Fulham

The Reds' opening day clash against the Cottagers saw some fantastic stats across the board.

With the draw, Fulham are the first side to not lose against Liverpool on the opening day of the Premier League since 2017. Watford held the Reds to a 3-3 draw back then.

Mitrovic became the first player to score two or more goals against the Merseysiders since February 2021. Ilkay Gundogan scored twice in a 4-1 victory for City back then.

Klopp's side went into the break 1-0 at Craven Cottage on Saturday. They went into half-time behind only once in the entire 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

Salah has now scored in six consecutive opening Premier League Gameweek fixtures, the first player ever to do so.

