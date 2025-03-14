"Never stop believing" - Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford sends message after being named in Thomas Tuchel's first England squad

Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford has shared a message on social media after being named in Thomas Tuchel's first England squad. The German tactician recently released a 26-man squad for the Three Lions' 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

Rashford, who is on loan at Aston Villa from Manchester United, has been recalled to the national team. The 27-year-old last featured for the Three Lions in March 2024 during a friendly game against Brazil at Wembley.

Rashford endured a difficult first half of the season at United. He was frozen out of the first-team squad by Ruben Amorim, which prompted a move to Aston Villa during the winter transfer window. However, since joining Unai Emery's side, his form has been impressive, with the winger registering four assists in nine games across competitions.

Following his return to the national team, Marcus Rashford wrote on his Instagram story:

"Never stop believing. Can't wait to get started."

Marcus Rashford's Instagram story

Rashford will hope to impress new manager Thomas Tuchel. England will take on Albania on March 21 before playing Latvia three days later. Both fixtures will be held at the Wembley Stadium.

In 60 appearances for the England national team, Rashford has scored 17 goals and provided six assists.

Thomas Tuchel speaks on Marcus Rashford's recall to England national team

England manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed his reason for recalling Marcus Rashford to the national team. He stated that he was impressed with Rashford's impact at Aston Villa and felt he deserves a place with the Three Lions.

"Marcus is on a good way, we thought now we were convinced that it is the right time to push him with his nomination," Tuchel told England's media channel (via BBC).

"He has had a huge impact lately for Aston Villa. I was delighted to see his effort against the ball, his effort to be the best team-mate possible, his consistent energy in defence with Aston Villa."

"There is no doubt about his talent and quality but to see him be so decisive and so involved physically gave me the impression it was the right moment to call him up and give him the extra push that he stays on that level," Tuchel added.

Thomas Tuchel was appointed England's head coach last year, replacing interim coach Lee Carsley. He officially commenced his duties at the start of the year. The 51-year-old is saddled with the responsibility of guiding the Three Lions to a ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

