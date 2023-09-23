"Never stops pushing himself to achieve more" - Piers Morgan lavishes praise on Cristiano Ronaldo after performance for Al-Nassr against Al-Ahli

British broadcaster Piers Morgan has heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo following the latter's most recent display for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo captained his club for their Saudi Pro League match against Al-Ahli on Friday, September 22. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored twice (9' and 52') to help Al-Nassr record a thrilling 4-3 win at the KSU Stadium.

After the game, Morgan, who notably held the explosive interview with Ronaldo that led to the latter's departure from Manchester United, commented on X:

"Imagine still having this desire, drive and hunger at 38, and after winning so much in the game? This is why, for me, Ronaldo is the 🐐 - he never stops pushing himself to achieve more, to score more, to win more. Astounding mentality."

His tweet was in response to one by the Portuguese legend himself.

"Very happy to score 2 more goals and specially to have helped the team in this important win! 💪🏻⚽⚽ Our fans have been amazing in our home with their fantastic support! 🙌🏻💙💛," Cristiano Ronaldo wrote.

Morgan has often praised Ronaldo on X, while mixing them up with subtle digs at Manchester United at times as well. It's worth noting that he is also an ardent fan of United's rivals Arsenal.

Cristiano Ronaldo has started the 2023-24 season in fine form

Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role in Al-Nassr's run to glory in the Arab Club Champions Cup, scoring six goals in as many matches in the pre-season tournament. He has carried over that form into the new Saudi Pro League (SPL) season as well.

After his brace in their win over Al-Ahli, the all-time top scorer in men's international football has now netted a staggering nine times in six league games. Additionally, he has also laid out four assists.

Al-Nassr are yet to hit their stride as a unit and are currently fifth in the SPL with 15 points from seven matches, three behind leaders Al-Ittihad. Ronaldo and Co. will next take on Ohod in the Round of 32 of the King Cup of Champions on Monday, September 25.