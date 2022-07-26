“Never thought it would actually happen” - Christian Eriksen opens up on ‘special’ feeling after joining Manchester United

Danish footballer Christian Eriksen expressed happiness after joining Manchester United during his first press interaction on Tuesday. The 30-year-old attacking midfielder said it feels 'special' to become a Manchester United player. Eriksen also said that Erik ten Hag 'influenced' him to join the Premier League giants.

The Danish international arrived at Carrington on Tuesday for his first training session alongside Lisandro Martinez. Eriksen was not part of the squad that traveled to different continents for pre-season games.

Speaking to the in-house media after his first training session ahead of the new season, Eriksen responded to a question about how it feels to be a Red Devil. He said:

“Ah, very new! It’s weird, I never thought it would actually happen, so to be here, like you say, being a Manchester United player, it’s very special.”

The Danish international was barred from playing professional football with Inter Milan by the Serie A board after he collapsed during a match in Euro 2020 due to a cardiac arrest. The player joined Premier League side Brentford in 2021 before joining the Red Devils in 2022.

Speaking about his plans after the detected medical condition, Eriksen said that he did not even plan to play in the EPL again, leave aside playing for a club like Manchester United.

He added:

''The planning wasn’t to go back to the UK at all. I was thinking my time to go to Manchester United was before. Obviously, then I was at Spurs, and then went to Italy, but now to sit here is definitely something that I didn’t expect, but I'm also very happy that I’m here. It feels good, it feels good to be here.''

The club's new full-time manager Erik ten Hag asked the board to sign Christian Eriksen in a bid to overhaul the midfield ahead of the new season. Manchester United signed the Danish international on a three-year deal.

Christian Eriksen will be crucial for Manchester United's success in the coming season

Christian Eriksen has officially been presented as a Manchester United player ahead of his first training session with the club on Tuesday. The Danish international has played a key role in every club he has represented so far and will likely be an impactful player for Erik ten Hag in the upcoming season.

The Red Devils lacked experience and creativity in midfield last season despite having Christiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani as their main strikers. To address the glaring issues in midfield, the Dutch manager pursued Eriksen and signed him ahead of the new season.

Eriksen's Premier League experience and the quality he possesses will play a key role in leading the midfield pack and will eventually help the club's performance.

