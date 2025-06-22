"Never thought I'd see Americans drinking mate" - USMNT legend details impact of Lionel Messi's move to MLS calls it a 'revolution' 

Former American defender Marcelo Balboa has dubbed Lionel Messi's impact in the United States as a 'revolution'. He claimed that the Argentine attacker's arrival in America has been a huge boost to club and local football in the nation.

Ad

The former American defender said that players in the US have also started drinking mate. It is a traditional Latin American drink that Messi has been seen drinking often during matches and on the field. The legendary forward's arrival in the United States has also led to the introduction of Argentine cuisine in states such as Colorado.

Talking about the Argentine superstar's impact, Marcelo Balboa told TNT Sports (via GOAL):

"Messi's arrival in MLS was a huge boost for many people to watch the league and get closer to local soccer. A lot of jerseys have been sold, and it's been a revolution. When Messi arrived, many Americans started drinking mate without knowing what it was."

Ad

Trending

"There were no Argentinian restaurants in Denver, and now there are restaurants that sell empanadas, choripanes, and other dishes. Messi changed everything in the United States. I never thought I'd see Americans drinking mate while they were on the field," he added.

Since joining Inter Miami in July 2023, Lionel Messi has won two titles with the Florida-based club: the Leagues Cup and the Supporters' Shield Trophy. Inter Miami are currently playing in the FIFA Club World Cup, where they are second in Group A after two games.

Ad

The Herons defeated Porto 2-1 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday and will face Palmeiras in the last group stage game on Monday, June 23. They had drawn 0-0 against Al-Ahly in their tournament opener on June 14.

Lionel Messi talks about his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi has claimed that he's not friends with Portuguese attacker Cristiano Ronaldo, but the two have always treated each other with respect. Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the sport for almost two decades, and both are considered the GOATs (Greatest of All Time).

Ad

During a recent interview, the Argentine superstar said that he admires and respects Ronaldo; however, they don't share a bond of friendship. Lionel Messi told DSports (via GOAL):

"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo and for the career he's had and continues to have, because he's still competing at the highest level."

The competition with him was on the pitch. Each of us wanted to do the best for our team. Obviously, as always, everything stayed on the field. Off the pitch, we are two normal people. We're not friends obviously because we don't spend time together, but we've always treated each other with a lot of respect." he added.

The two football superstars have won numerous team and individual accolades, including 13 Ballon d'Or awards, between them. Currently in the twilight phases of their professional careers, Messi plays for Inter Miami while Cristiano Ronaldo captains Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More