“Never underestimate David Beckham” - Ex-USMNT star salutes Lionel Messi signing as he delivers glowing verdict on Manchester United icon

Former USMNT midfielder Cobi Jones has hailed Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham for raising the profile of the MLS by brining in Lionel Messi and a host of big-name players.

The Herons signed Messi on a free transfer last summer and also snapped up the Barcelona duo of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. In December, they signed another former Barca player, striker Luis Suarez, on a free transfer, making the Herons one of the teams to beat in the MLS this year.

Jones - who played with Beckham at LA Galaxy in the 2000s - recently told FIFA (via GOAL) that the former Manchester United star deserves praise for making marquee signings like Messi, Busquets and Alba:

“One thing I've learned is, never underestimate David Beckham. What he's done there has been fantastic. I don't think anyone thought he was going to pull something like this off!

"He and his team have done something spectacular by signing Messi. They’ve then made those additional signings, bringing in the likes of Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez. They're making all the right moves on the field and bringing a lot of attention to MLS.”

Jones added that the influx of top European stars has shone the spotlight on the MLS, which has become a viable destination for talented players in their prime.

“It gives MLS more notoriety and more attention to the game. In LA, we've had stars like David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. That significantly increased the eyeballs on MLS in the United States and internationally. Fast-forward to today, and you have Messi and Suarez and so many other players at a high level.

"That attracts players who maybe aren't superstars – but they are future stars. All of a sudden, it's not an issue for players in their early and mid-20s to say, ‘Yeah, I'm going to come to MLS’. I believe you'll now see more of those players (in their prime years) making the decision to come here.”

The Herons are unbeaten in three competitive games in 2024.

What's next for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami are atop the fledgling MLS Eastern Conference. The Herons beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 at home in their season opener, with Messi providing an assist.

He opened his account for the season with a last-gasp equaliser in the 1-1 draw at 10-man LA Galaxy. Lionel Messi then scored his first MLS brace as Tata Martino's side vanquished Orlando City 5-0 at home last weekend.

The Herons next take on Nashville away in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 first leg on Thursday (March 7).