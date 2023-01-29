Liverpool fans on Twitter have had enough of Brazilian midfielder Fabinho. They slammed the player for his hapless performance during the FA Cup loss against Brighton & Hove Albion away on Sunday, January 29.

The Reds were eliminated from the tournament after their 2-1 loss to Roberto de Zerbi's side in the fourth round of the competition. Harvey Elliott scored the opener after some good work by Mohamed Salah.

Lewis Dunk, however, left Alisson wrong-footed soon after as Tariq Lamptey's long-ranger took a massive deflection off him.

Just when it looked like the game would be heading for a replay, Kaoru Mitoma showed his impeccable close control and quality. The Japanese forward scored the winner in injury time in the second half to seal the win for Brighton.

Liverpool fans, meanwhile, brutalized Fabinho online for his lackluster display. The midfielder came on as an 81st-minute substitute for Stefan Bajcetic. He took three touches and made only one pass.

The midfielder won none of his two ground duels and managed to lose possession of the ball once. He was also dribbled past once and was very lucky to escape a red card.

Fans were fuming for his disastrous cameo. Some asked for the player to be sold immediately as he looked washed. Others claimed they don't want to see him play for the club again.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Fabinho's disaster class cameo during Liverpool's FA Cup loss against Brighton & Hove Albion:

Samuel @SamueILFC This Fabinho 2 minute cameo has to be the worst I’ve ever seen. So fortunate to stay on the pitch. This Fabinho 2 minute cameo has to be the worst I’ve ever seen. So fortunate to stay on the pitch.

Samuel @SamueILFC Bringing on Fabinho ruined the game. Disastrous cameo performance. Bringing on Fabinho ruined the game. Disastrous cameo performance.

DrainTheBank @DrainTheBank @SamueILFC Never want to see him play for us again @SamueILFC Never want to see him play for us again

DrainTheBank @DrainTheBank @SamueILFC Never want to see him play for us again @SamueILFC Never want to see him play for us again

Fabinho survived a red card during Liverpool's loss against Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Within a couple of minutes of coming on as a substitute, Fabinho launched a horror tackle on Brighton's Evan Ferguson. The Irish striker had to leave the field and he was replaced by Deniz Undav.

The Brazilian midfielder could have been sent off for his tackle but the on-field referee only gave him a yellow card. VAR rather surprisingly decided against giving the player marching orders as well.

Liverpool, meanwhile, see their struggles this season get amplified with the loss against Brighton. They are currently ninth in the Premier League table with 29 points from 19 games and are 21 points off league leaders Arsenal.

The FA Cup was a realistic chance for the Reds to win silverware this season but they are now out of the competition. Manchester City have previously ousted Klopp's side from the Carabao Cup.

The Reds will play Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Given their current form, it's highly unlikely that they will get a positive result in a replay of last season's final.

Klopp's side will return to action on February 4 as they make the trip to Molineux to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League clash.

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes