New Barcelona president Joan Laporta bullish about Lionel Messi's future

Barcelona members have elected Joan Laporta as the club’s next president, and the Spaniard has already sent out a message to Lionel Messi.

Laporta was the frontrunner ahead of the election and won 54.28% of the total votes. Victor Font came in second with 29.99%, while Toni Freixa’s late headline-grabbing campaigning wasn’t enough as he only managed 8.58% of the total votes.

The presidential election was perhaps the most important one in Barcelona’s history due to the club’s financial condition and the future of star player Lionel Messi. Laporta, who had a spell as president from 2003 to 2010, is being seen as the man who can turn it all around.

Laporta has hinted that he will try to convince Lionel Messi to stay and added that the Argentine loves Barcelona. He said:

“Twenty years ago a little boy called Leo Messi made his debut with Barca’s youth team. Seeing the best player in the world come out to vote today is a clear sign of what we keep saying. Leo loves Barca.”

“The best player in the world loves Barca and I hope that is a sign that he will stay at Barcelona, which is what we all want.”

Lionel Messi could remain at Camp Nou

It’s going to take some effort to convince Lionel Messi to remain at Barcelona. Firstly, his wages are pretty big, so striking him off their books will open up all kinds of possibilities for the Blaugrana.

However, Messi’s impact on and off the pitch is one of the reasons why they are where they are right now. The club’s performances on the pitch have improved, and they could finish the season with a domestic double.

🎙 Joan Laporta: "The fact that the best player in the world came to vote today, along with his son, is proof that Leo #Messi loves Barça." pic.twitter.com/plnEpSAlfu — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 7, 2021

Advertisement

Barcelona reached the final of the Copa del Rey after an incredible comeback, where Lionel Messi played a key role, and are just three points behind Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

If they can keep improving under Ronald Koeman, it will be a lot easier for Laporta to convince Lionel Messi to sign an extension, even if it will be a short-term deal.

Although he is 33, Lionel Messi continues to impress on the pitch and is currently the leading goal-scorer in La Liga with 19 strikes.