"New challenge ahead, can’t wait to get going" - Jordan Henderson reacts on social media after completing move from Liverpool to Al-Ettifaq

Former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has shared a message after completing his transfer to Al-Ettifaq.

The England international has joined the Saudi Arabian club for £12 million on a three-year contract. He brought an end to his 12-year stint with the Reds, having joined the club from Sunderland back in 2011.

At Al-Ettifaq though, Henderson will be reunited with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who was appointed the club's manager earlier this month. After signing his contract with the Saudi Arabian club, Henderson shared a message on his Instagram, writing:

"Delighted to announce I’ve signed for @ettifaq. New challenge ahead, can’t wait to get going. Welcome to Saudi Arabia"

Henderson has joined a host of superstar footballers who have moved to different clubs in Saudi Arabia this summer. This includes the likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, and former Reds striker Roberto Firmino.

Henderson had an illustrious career with Liverpool, winning eight trophies. He made 492 appearances for the club, scoring 33 goals and providing 61 assists.

Announcing his move, the Englishman shared an emotional video on his Instagram account and captioned it:

"It's hard to put these last 12 years into words and it's even harder to say goodbye. I will always be a Red. Until the day I die. Thank you for everything. You'll never walk alone. Jordan ❤️"

The 33-year-old could make his first appearance for AL-Ettifaq in a friendly against Rabotnicki on Thursday, July 27.

Liverpool set to submit second bid for Romeo Lavia

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Merseysiders will soon make a second bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

Their first bid worth around £40 million was rejected, with the Saints demanding £50 million. The Reds will now make a bid worth £42.5 million plus £2.5 million in add-ons. The two clubs are in talks regarding a potential transfer and the details of a deal are being discussed.

Liverpool are keen on signing Lavia to strengthen their midfield, having lost a number of midfielders this summer. Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all left the club. Fabinho has also been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

The Reds have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai but need more reinforcements ahead of the next season.

Lavia, 19, impressed last season despite Southampton getting relegated. He made 34 appearances across competitions, registering one goal and one assist.