New date set for Super League after ruling goes against UEFA and FIFA: Reports

Against all odds, as well as governing bodies FIFA and UEFA, the European Super League could reportedly be launched as early as 2025.

This is as per reports from Spanish outlet Sport (via Managing Barca's X), which suggest that Europe's top clubs and executives could finally see their grand aspirations bore fruit.

This comes after a ruling by the European Court of Justice, which stated that FIFA and UEFA acted against competition law when they originally blocked the formation of the European Super League in 2021 (via Sky Sports).

In general, FIFA and UEFA require prior approval for the formation of new inter-club football leagues. However, the Court ruled that prerequisite to be contrary to the EU laws, siding with the Super League in the process.

The ruling also stated that the two top footballing governing bodies are possibly abusing their dominance on the world stage in order to prevent the formation of new, highly competitive league.

There still remains no clarity on whether the proposal will be approved by interested clubs. However, it could commence as early as 2025 with just the 2024-25 season in between now and then.

A22 Sports announce European Super League format

The creators of the Super League - A22 Sports - have announced a format for the competition that will reportedly start in 2025.

As per their announcement, A22 Sports (via Sky Sports) are looking to create a highly-competitive league, ensuring 'competitive tesnsion' through the season.

The league will be an open system with teams getting promoted and relegated as per their performances. It will be played in a two-stage format with a group phase followed by knockout rounds.

The proposed format will have a whopping 64 teams participating, with a three-tier system seeing them clubbed into Star, Gold and Blue. The initial two will reportedly be for the better teams across Europe, with 16 teams each, while Blue will have 32 teams.

Each tier will have groups of eight based on their size, with the top four teams from Star and Gold, while top two teams from Blue qualifying for the subsequent knockout rounds.

A22 sports hope their newly-proposed format will promote merit-based sucess in football once again, with aims of reducing the impact cash-rich owners have on their clubs.